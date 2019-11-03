La llamada llorosa del príncipe Harry con su ex novia justo antes de casarse con Meghan Markle
Cerró esa puerta del pasado.
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle tienen hoy en día una hermosa familia, más feliz desde que nació su hijo Archie hace casi 6 meses. Pero antes de la boda hubo un momento gris para el hijo menor de la princesa Diana.
Una fuente reveló a la autora real Katie Nicholl una llamada llorosa que tuvo el príncipe Harry con su ex novia Chelsy Davy, justo antes de casarse con la actriz estadounidense de 38 años.
"Fue su última llamada, una llamada de despedida en la que ambos reconocieron que Harry estaba pasando página. Chelsy estaba muy emocionada por todo esto, estaba llorando y casi no fue a la boda. Al final, ella fue y le prometió a Harry que no intentaría chocar la fiesta", expresó la experta, reseñó el medio británico Express.
Nicholl agregó: "Aunque los informes afirman que Davy estaba allí, una amiga de la familia le dijo a Vanity Fair que no recibió una invitación para la fiesta".
Tanto Davy como Cressida Bonas, que salieron con Harry de 2012 a 2014, estuvieron en la Capilla de San Jorge para la ceremonia de la boda real. Sin embargo, ninguno de las dos fue invitada a la fiesta, que se celebró en Frogmore House en la finca de Windsor.
Harry salió con Chelsy Davy durante siete años, antes de que terminaran la relación en 2010. Todavía en 2011 fue invitada a la boda de Kate Middleton y el príncipe William, aun cuando no tenía nada que ver con la realeza.
Y según Nicholl, se dio cuenta "de una vez por todas" de que no podía ser parte de la realeza al asistir a esa ceremonia porque no podría haber hecho todos los sacrificios que se requieren en ese ambiente.