La manera en la que Meghan y Harry han decepcionado a la reina Isabel
Las cosas en la monarquía británica no parecen estar del todo bien
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry han "decepcionado" a la Reina con su actitud, según fuentes reales.
La reina y otros miembros de la realeza están preocupados por la salud mental del duque y la duquesa de Sussex, pero están "decepcionados" con su actitud, tuiteó el periodista real del Daily Express Richard Palmer. Esto viene después de que Meghan y Harry lanzaron una guerra contra secciones de la prensa británica el mes pasado antes de quejarse de las presiones de la vida real en un documental.
Palmer dijo en Twitter: "Si bien existe una preocupación por la salud mental de Harry y Meghan, su actitud ha decepcionado a la Reina y a otros miembros de la Familia Real, según varias fuentes".
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
"Nadie en la Familia Real o la Casa Real está apoyando a Harry y Meghan en este momento. Incluso los ayudantes de la pareja parecen avergonzados por sus acciones. William y Carlos se han distanciado".
Los duques de Sussex hablaron sobre sus luchas en el documental de ITV Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, que fue filmado durante su reciente gira por el extranjero.
La pareja real se ha enfrentado a una serie de titulares negativos en el último año que incluyen acusaciones de hipocresía por el uso de aviones privados a pesar de ser guerreros ecológicos, críticas por su obsesión con la privacidad y rumores de una ruptura con el Príncipe William y Kate Middleton.