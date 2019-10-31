Así ha sido la transformación de Willow, la rebelde hija adolescente de Will Smith
Se ha convertido en una hermosa mujer.
El estilo de Willow Smith
Definitivamente Will Smith ha criado a sus hijos para no temer a las críticas y encontrar su propio estilo. Algo con lo que ha sido criticado dado que ambos han salido totalmente del molde, lo que termina asustando a la audiencia.
Jaden Smith, a pesar que su éxito, ha sido muy atacado por su orientación sexual y su aspecto que no sigue ninguna regla social. Mientras tanto, Willow ha dividido comentarios porque también sale de los estereotipos.
Sin embargo, ella ha sido muy admirada por ser tan original. Willow Smith tiene 19 años, y ya se está haciendo un lugar en el mundo del entretenimiento musical por su propia cuenta, y no solamente por ser hija de Will Smith. Hoy cumple años y así ha sido su transformación.
1.- Willow Smith cumple años el 31 de octubre del 2000.
2.- Ella apenas tiene 19 años.
Happy Birthday Willow! You are 19 this Willoween! What a powerhouse you are in all your precious gentleness and blooming heart. I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming and it is my joy in learning how to love you and honor you more and more every day. Shine and fly Lovely 🦋❤️✨
3.- Pero, junto a su hermano, se ha vuelto un ícono en el mundo de la música.
4.- Siempre ha sido una niña muy inteligente, y no duda en mostrarlo.
5.- A pesar e su corta edad, nunca ha temido mostrar su estilo.
6.- Y tampoco se ha limitado en experimentar con sus looks.
How long have you been a Smith family fan??? 😆💖 @willsmith @jadapinkettsmith @c.syresmith @willowsmith @treysmith0011 #smith #smiths #smithfamily #family #will #willsmith #jada jadapinkett #jadapinkettsmith #queenjadapinkettsmith #jaden #jadensmith #erys #willow #willowsmith #willowthealbum #erysishere #syre #trey #treysmith #rtt #icons #love #iconlivingjadensmith
8.- Ella es muy unida con sus padres.
My Bean is 19 today! This was your first driving lesson. But after this day, You took over the Teaching & I became the student. You taught me what it REALLY means to Love somebody. You taught me to let go of my dreams (demands) of what you could (should) be… and to Trust (Surrender) to your personal Visions for your life. It has been an awe-inspiring pleasure watching you Blossom, @willowsmith.