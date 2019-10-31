Estás viendo:

Así ha sido la transformación de Willow, la rebelde hija adolescente de Will Smith

Se ha convertido en una hermosa mujer.

El estilo de Willow Smith

Definitivamente Will Smith ha criado a sus hijos para no temer a las críticas y encontrar su propio estilo. Algo con lo que ha sido criticado dado que ambos han salido totalmente del molde, lo que termina asustando a la audiencia.

Jaden Smith, a pesar que su éxito, ha sido muy atacado por su orientación sexual y su aspecto que no sigue ninguna regla social. Mientras tanto, Willow ha dividido comentarios porque también sale de los estereotipos.

Sin embargo, ella ha sido muy admirada por ser tan original. Willow Smith tiene 19 años, y ya se está haciendo un lugar en el mundo del entretenimiento musical por su propia cuenta, y no solamente por ser hija de Will Smith. Hoy cumple años y así ha sido su transformación.

1.- Willow Smith cumple años el 31 de octubre del 2000.

Happy Willoween 🎃❤️💙🎃

2.- Ella apenas tiene 19 años.

3.- Pero, junto a su hermano, se ha vuelto un ícono en el mundo de la música. 

4.- Siempre ha sido una niña muy inteligente, y no duda en mostrarlo. 

5.- A pesar e su corta edad, nunca ha temido mostrar su estilo. 

6.- Y tampoco se ha limitado en experimentar con sus looks

8.- Ella es muy unida con sus padres. 

9.- Es una mujer que no ha tenido miedo en mostrar quién es. 

#willowsmith #tb

10.- Aunque le han valido varias críticas. 

11.- Ella sigue sus instintos, sus gustos y logra imponer. 

Everybody go wish #WillowSmith a #HappyBirthday

12.- Ella es única, y por eso se ha vuelto tan querida. 

13.- Es una copia exacta de sus dos padres. 

14.- Y se ha convertido en una hermosa mujer. 

15.- ¿Te gusta su estilo?

