Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry están bajo fuego luego de romper una regla de oro de la reina Madre
Meghan y Harry no escapa de un momento polémico
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se encuentran en el ojo de la tormenta. Luego de revelar varios detalles de su vida personal en el documental Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, como la lucha de Meghan con el embarazo y la presión de la prensa, se han tenido que enfrentar con el desprecio de la reina Isabel y de la familia real por lo que dijeron.
Tal parece que la reina Madre habría impuesto la siguiente regla "No quejarse nunca, jamás explicar nada, y hablar en público solamente en contadas ocasiones", y la pareja la rompió al declarar para el documental, así le informó una fuente cercana al palacio al portal Mail on Sunday.
La fuente dice que Harry y Meghan solo trataron de ser más abiertos y cercanos a público al comentar sobre su vida personal, pero solo lograron enfurecer a toda la familia real, por lo que su decisión de mudarse a California puede ser para alejarse de cualquier discusión.
La gente, por otro lado, no tomó del todo bien las "quejas" de la pareja, comparándolos con Kate Middleton y el príncipe William. Aunque un grupo grande de seguidores de la realeza británica saltó a la defensa de Meghan.