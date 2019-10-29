La reina Isabel y el príncipe William están más molestos que nunca con Meghan y Harry
Los duques de Sussex han desatado nuevamente la furia de la reina.
La reina Isabel II y el príncipe William se encuentran furiosos con los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry por sus recientes comportamientos.
Todo se debe a la entrevista que ofrecieron los integrantes de la realeza durante su gira en África en la que revelaron secretos de su vida, y que ha salido a la luz en los últimos días.
#weloveyoumeghan ❤️ — @meghanmarkle_official A snippet of her powerful interview with reporter Tom Bradby was released by ITV on Friday. The clip is a part of the British television channel's documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," which will be released in the UK on Sunday. In the video, Meghan talks about the issues she's grappled with as a new wife, mother, and duchess whose life has been judged and dissected by the media and public since she first began dating Prince Harry. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," Meghan said in the emotional video. "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed." Holding back tears, Meghan thanks Bradby for asking about the impact the pressure has had on her mental and physical health. "Thank you for asking. Not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she said. When the reporter asked Meghan if that meant she wasn't OK, and that it "really" has been a struggle, the former actress simply says 'Yes.'
Sin embargo, esto ha molestado a la monarca y al duque de Cambridge y hermano mayor de Harry, el príncipe William, según informó un veterano consejero de la casa real británica a The Mail On Sunday.
“La familia real tiene claro que los temas que haya que discutir deben discutirse a puerta cerrada”, dijo la fuente al medio.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."
Y es que según el consejero de la casa real la reina y el príncipe William consideran que los “trapos sucios de la familia se lavan en casa”, y les preocupa que la integridad de la familia real se vea vulnerable, algo que nunca había pasado.
Meghan y Harry han roto la regla principal de la reina. “No quejarse nunca, jamás explicar nada, y hablar en público solamente en contadas ocasiones”.