La reina Isabel y el príncipe William están más molestos que nunca con Meghan y Harry

View this post on Instagram

#weloveyoumeghan ❤️ — @meghanmarkle_official A snippet of her powerful interview with reporter Tom Bradby was released by ITV on Friday. The clip is a part of the British television channel's documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," which will be released in the UK on Sunday. In the video, Meghan talks about the issues she's grappled with as a new wife, mother, and duchess whose life has been judged and dissected by the media and public since she first began dating Prince Harry. “Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," Meghan said in the emotional video. "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed." Holding back tears, Meghan thanks Bradby for asking about the impact the pressure has had on her mental and physical health. "Thank you for asking. Not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she said. When the reporter asked Meghan if that meant she wasn't OK, and that it "really" has been a struggle, the former actress simply says 'Yes.' Following the release of the touching interview, the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan trended on Twitter, with hundreds of thousands expressing sympathy and support for the 38-year-old mother. Meghan has been a target of intense public scrutiny, especially from the media.