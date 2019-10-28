Esposo de Sarita revela imágenes nunca antes vistas que muestran el trato que le daban a José José
El esposo de la hija del fallecido cantante ha causado revuelo en redes.
El esposo de Sarita Sosa, Yimmy Ortiz ha publicado imágenes inéditas de los últimos días de José José.
A un mes de la muerte del “Príncipe de la canción”, Ortiz publicó en su instagram un video en el que muestra a Sarita tratándolo con mucha paciencia y amor, mientras lo cuidaba.
Descansa en paz papito. Gracias por los momentos bellos que logramos compartir. Aun no puedo creer que te nos adelantaste. Nos vemos al rato. Disfruta del cielo en compañía de Dios, Margarita, tu familia y amigos. ❤️ #quevivaelprincipe #josejose #descansaenpaz #graciasdios
“Ha pasado un mes desde la muerte de tu padre @josejoseoficial. He estado recordando el tiempo que estuvo con nosotros. Estaba feliz, disfrutaba de su compañía, sus ojos se iluminaban cada vez que entraba en la habitación, su sonrisa era una prueba de que lo amaba y desbordaba de amor por usted”, detalló Ortiz.
Y agradeció a sus amistades que lo han apoyado en estos momentos difíciles. “Agradezco a los muchos miembros de la familia y amigos que estuvieron allí para nosotros en esos momentos de debilidad, esos momentos que sentían que el mundo estaba sobre nuestros hombros y nos ayudaron a llevar ese peso”.
It has been one month since the passing of your father @josejoseoficial . I have been looking back at the time he was with us. He was happy, he enjoyed your company, his eyes lit up every time you entered the room, his smile was proof that he loved you and was overflowing of love for you. This last month has been one of the toughest months in our lives. We went through a hurricane of emotions that didn’t allow you to mourn your fathers passing the way you would have liked to. I wish I could’ve changed that. I thank the many family members and friends that were there for us in those moments of weakness, those moments that felt like the world was on our shoulders and helped us carry that weight. There were those on the other end who did the opposite, and even though you were bullied by those family members, friends, the media, and the people, you held your ground to the best of your abilities. I don’t judge anyone, I understand perfectly well that we all react completely different to emotions and stressful situations. We are all entitled to our way of being. I understand that. @sari_oficial I admire your determination to take care of someone in need, to honor them regardless of what consequences might rise toward you. I sincerely hope someone will care for you the same way. No one knows the sacrifice it took to be there for your father better than I do. I Thank you for loving him, for looking out for him. Thank you for giving him the peace he always wanted away from the chaos that this life can be. Thank you for focusing on his well being. I witnessed the love you had for him on daily basis, a relentless love. On behalf of all of us who know all the good you did for him, THANK YOU!
También habló sobre las críticas que ha recibido su esposa. “Este último mes ha sido uno de los más difíciles de nuestras vidas. Pasamos por un huracán de emociones que no te permitía llorar a tus padres por el camino que te hubiera gustado. Desearía haber cambiado eso. Agradezco a los muchos miembros de la familia y amigos que estuvieron allí para nosotros en esos momentos de debilidad. Hubo aquellos en el otro extremo que hicieron lo contrario”.
Y le dejó un emotivo mensaje a su esposa, la hija de José José. “@sari_oficial admiro tu determinación de cuidar a alguien que lo necesita, honrarlo independientemente de las consecuencias que puedan surgir para usted. Espero sinceramente que alguien se preocupe por ti de la misma manera. Nadie sabe el sacrificio que se necesitó para estar allí por tu padre mejor que yo”.
Y le agradeció también por cuidar al cantante como lo hizo. “Gracias por amarlo, por cuidarlo. Gracias por darle la paz que siempre quiso alejarse del caos que puede ser esta vida. Gracias por enfocarse en su bienestar. Fui testigo del amor que tenías por él a diario, un amor implacable. En nombre de todos los que conocemos todo el bien que hiciste por él, ¡GRACIAS!”.