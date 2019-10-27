Jennifer Lopez donó comida para un año a una escuela luego de escuchar una conmovedora historia
La cantante y su novio lograron una buena acción.
Luego de leer una emotiva publicación en Facebook de una profesora que relataba la historia de un niño que no tenía nada que comer, Jennifer Lopez y su futuro esposo, Alex Rodriguez donaron un suministro de comida para un año al banco de alimentos de una escuela primaria de Tenessee en Estado Unidos.
"Preguntó cuándo vendría la señora que pone comida en su mochila. Me tomó por sorpresa. […] Le pregunté si eran los cuencos de macarrones o las galletas, dijo que no. Le pregunté si eran los espaguetis, se rio y me dijo que no, que no tenían esos. Entonces sucedió… me miró y dijo: 'Esas pequeñas 'o' […], no las tenemos en mi casa, pero cuando las tengo me dan un cálido vientre y ayudan a dormir"", es parte del texto que escribió la profesora Booke Goins y que leyó JLo en redes sociales.
Jennifer Lopez lanzó su nuevo sencillo ‘Baila Conmigo’
El 2019 ha sido uno de los años más exitosos en la carrera de Jennifer López
Los niños agradecieron la donación de Jennifer Lopez
View this post on Instagram
When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. 🍽✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch
La cantante confesó que la historia la conmovió a ella y a su novio, por lo que sintieron la necesidad de hacer algo al respecto.
Captan a Jennifer Lopez luciendo un hermoso vestido de novia y explotan los rumores de una boda en los próximos días
Hace unos meses, Alex Rodríguez le propuso matrimonio a la cantante y actriz
"Cuando vimos esta historia, no solo se me saltaron las lágrimas, ¡sino también a Alex! […] Ningún niño debería tener que irse a dormir con hambre. Todos deberían tener acceso a comida deliciosa y nutritiva", escribió la Diva del Bronx en Instagram junto al video en el que se aprecia cuando su donación llega a la escuela.
"Este fue mi momento favorito del mes y es una de las mejores cosas que hemos podido hacer", señaló la cantante.