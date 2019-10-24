VIDEO: Meghan Markle tuvo un incómodo momento al olvidar las normas de la realeza
La duquesa fue captada cuando no siguió las reglas de la realeza
Meghan Markle tuvo un incómodo momento durante un evento al que fue invitada. La duquesa fue sorprendida saludando torpemente a la directora de una organización benéfica durante la One World Summit el martes.
La duquesa de Sussex fue captada el martes por la noche chocando con la organizadora benéfica Kate Robertson en el evento de Londres. Fue una falta de comunicación cómica en la puede verse a la organizadora ofrecer una reverencia a la duquesa, mientras que la miembro de la realeza ofrecía un abrazo.
El incidente ocurrió cuando Markle caminó con confianza al escenario, donde Robertson ofreció una respetuosa reverencia. Después de una disputa de cinco segundos de decidir entre una reverencia o un apretón de manos, las dos decidieron un abrazo y se rieron respetuosamente.
Meghan Markle suele romper los protocolos reales
View this post on Instagram
Surrounded by today’s generation of impactful young leaders, The Duchess of Sussex attended the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the @RoyalAlbertHall in London along with 2,000 young leaders from 190+ countries. This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust. For more information, visit @OneYoungWorld or our previous post to see her support of this organisation in recent years. #OWY2019 Video © SussexRoyal
Por tradición real suele verse que los hombres inclinan la cabeza y las mujeres hacen una pequeña reverencia, pero no hay saludos absolutos. Los apretones de manos también son aceptables, pero los abrazos rara vez se usan como saludo para la realeza británica.
La aparición de la ex estrella de Suits en One World Summit fue su primera aparición pública desde el lanzamiento del documental de ITV Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, que se emitió el domingo en el Reino Unido y estaba programado para su estreno en Estados Unidos en ABC el miércoles.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
El objetivo especial es dar al público una visión detrás de escena de la reciente gira real de la pareja por el sur de África; También ve a la duquesa discutir sus luchas en el centro de atención.
Tom Bradby, que siguió a la pareja real para el documental de ITV, reveló el costo emocional de Markle en la realeza.