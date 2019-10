En Corea: Arista de K-Pop fue encontrada muerta dentro de su departamento

View this post on Instagram

"My name is Sulli, 'Sul' means snow ❄️ and 'Li' is the pear flower. Therefore, I will probably be reborn as a pear flower, small but full of vitality." We will always remember your bright smile 😇 Rest In Peace Sulli 😭💔 fly high my beautiful Angel. 🧚 Although I am not a fan, I was sad and shock to hear this news,hope that you will find a peaceful place there. I will miss and love you very much 😢💔😭💔🤧 © indokdrama – #RESTINPEACE #LOVEANDPEACE #SULLI #RIPSULLI #CHOISULLI #CHOIJINRI #SULLIFX #RESPECT #ANGEL #BABY #BEAUTIFULGIRL #FLYHIGH #WELOVEYOUSULLI #WELOVEYOU #WEMISSYOU #KOREA