Meghan y el príncipe Harry confirman que su hijo Archie es pelirrojo
Ya no quedan dudas sobre el pequeño.
Tras el nacimiento de Archie Harrison, el hijo de los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, muchas dudas habían surgido sobre su color de cabello.
Y es que muchos se preguntaban si había heredado el color de su padre, el príncipe Harry, quien es pelirrojo, y aunque algunas imágenes nos hacían dudar si lo era o no, ahora han sido los propios duques quienes confirmaron que su hijo heredó el gen de la familia de la princesa Diana.
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
Durante los Premios WellChild, Meghan y Harry dijeron a los fanáticos que su hijo es pelirrojo y lo han podido ver en sus cejas.
"Meghan dijo que sí y Harry dijo que definitivamente lo es, se puede ver en sus cejas", dijo uno de los presentes en el evento a la revista Hello!.
Harry and Meghan also confirmed that Archie has red hair. Harry said you can ‘see it in his eyebrows’!❤ #meghanmarkle #princeharry #meghanandharry #meghan #harry #archie #archieharrison #archieharrisonwindsor #royals #royalbaby #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #sussex #sussexsquad #dukeandduchessofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #doriaragland #sussexroyal ©PA Images
Además, aseguró que "Harry dijo que no había tenido cabello durante cinco meses, pero Meghan le dijo que lo había llevado a un grupo de juego y que había otros niños allí con la misma cantidad de cabello o incluso menos".
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Will Take a Break and Bring Baby Archie to the U.S And according to The Sunday Times, the royal couple plans to bring their 5-month-old son, Archie Harrison, to America for the first time! According to the publication, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a six-week break mainly for "family time," starting next month until the Christmas holiday. The three will spend their break in both the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the first time their son will visit his mother's homeland. With that, they are expected to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland at the Duchess of Sussex's childhood home in California, and Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family at her Sandringham estate in England. "The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," a royal source confirmed to NBC News. E! News has also learned that during their trip to the U.S., Meghan will reconnect with some of her close friends, and she and Harry are also expected to hold some private meetings related to their Sussex Royal charitable organization, which will launch in 2020 and which will have ties to the country. #meghanmarkle #princeharry #archieharrison #royalfamily #royalcouple #harryandmeghan #britishroyalfamily #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #princessdiana
Así que no quedan dudas, Archie ha salido igual a su padre y no podemos esperar a ver las nuevas fotos del pequeño para ver lo mucho que ha crecido.