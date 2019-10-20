El príncipe Harry confesó el trauma que le quedó tras la muerte de la princesa Diana y que lo afecta actualmente
La confesión del duque de Sussex sorprendió a todos.
El príncipe Harry ha hecho una confesión que ha sorprendido a todo el mundo durante el documental especial que se emitirá el próximo domingo en la televisión inglesa, en el que mostrará todo el viaje de los duques de Sussex en África.
Durante una entrevista con el periodista Tom Bradby, quien tuvo acceso exclusivo a la famosa pareja durante el viaje, el hijo del príncipe Carlos habló sobre un trauma que lo ha afectado toda la vida, desde que murió su madre, la princesa Diana.
“Creo que al ser parte de esta familia, al tener este trabajo y esta posición, cada vez que me sacan una foto y escucho ese click, cada vez que veo un flash, me acuerdo de la muerte de mi madre. Es una herida sin cerrar”, dijo Harry.
A través de un adelanto del documental lanzado por el canal ITV se sinceró y dijo que “en lo que eso respecta, me parece la peor manera de recordar cómo fue su vida. Sobre todo teniendo en cuenta todas las cosas buenas que hizo”.
Y también afirmó que su madre siempre está presente en todo lo que hace y cada paso que da. “Por eso estar aquí ahora, 22 años después, intentando terminar lo que ella empezó me resulta muy emotivo. Todo lo que estoy haciendo me recuerda a ella. Pero como he dicho antes, por culpa de las presiones que vienen adheridas a este trabajo, estoy acordándome de todas las cosas malas que pasaron”.
