Dwayne Johnson muestra cómo lucía sin músculos y con cabello a los 15 años y sus fans no lo pueden creer
El actor compartió una imagen nunca antes vista de su adolescencia.
El famoso actor Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como La Roca ha causado sensación en las redes sociales al publicar una imagen en la que muestra cómo lucía a los 15 años.
La foto nunca antes vista de la adolescencia de Dwayne Johnson
Desde que lo hemos visto en las películas, siempre se ha visto extremadamente musculoso, algo que de hecho es su sello.
Pero, en esta imagen demuestra cómo lucía cuando no estaba tan lleno de músculos como ahora, no tenía ni un tatuaje y tenía cabello.
#flashbackfriday to that special time when I was a 15yr old punk kid, 6’4, barely 200lbs, creepy mustache and forced to leave Hawai’i to live in Nashville, TN – where I just enrolled in a new high school – and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop👮🏽♀️ True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager. Kickin’ puberty’s ass from day 1. #PornstacheJohnson #YoureUnderArrest
"Ese momento especial cuando era un niño 'punk' de 15 años, 6’4, apenas 200 libras, bigote espeluznante y obligado a dejar Hawái para vivir en Nashville, Tennessee, donde me inscribí en una nueva escuela secundaria, y TODOS (estudiantes y maestros) me trataron como si tuviera la peste y me mantuve alejado porque todos estaban convencidos de que era un policía encubierto. Historia verdadera", recuerda el actor.
Sin embargo, recuerda que tuvo una adolescencia maravillosa. “Tuve una vida y viajes salvajes e increíbles cuando era niño y adolescente", aseguró la famosa celebridad de Hollywood.
Sus fans respondieron sorprendidos ante la reveladora imagen de Dwayne Johnson.
"No, tenías al menos 23 aquí", "Imagina ir a la escuela y este era tu compañero de clase", "No quiero ofenderte, pero si una de mis hijas te hubiera traído a casa a los 15 años, probablemente te habría cargado, jaja", y "A los 15 años parece un JUGADOR de la NBA de 24 años", fueron algunas de las reacciones.