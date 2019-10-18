El desgarrador video de Meghan Markle en el que confiesa lo agobiante que fue su embarazo dentro de la realeza
No ha sido fácil.
Meghan Markle abrió su corazón en un nuevo documental y confesó lo duro que fue para ella estar embarazada y lidiar con sus emociones mientras era acosada por la prensa y los cientos de paparazzi invadiendo su espacio personal y familiar.
En el documental llamado Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, que será transmitido en Reino Unido por ITV, cuenta todo el torbellino de emociones que vivió recién casada con el príncipe Harry y luego cuando dio a luz a su primogénito Archie.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duchess of Sussex went back to college! Joining students and educators at The University of Johannesburg The Duchess was able to announce a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron. She was also able to announce four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries, allowing cross cultural understanding and an opportunity to deepen their educational studies abroad. One of the recipients of these grants shared his story of growing up on farmland in Kenya, where he paid for his education trading vegetables to cover schooling costs (cauliflower leaves to be exact!) He is now doing a research study on carcinogens in his country, its link to cancer – his work is helping to change practices and to save lives. The Duchess was so moved by the work being done across the education sector and to talk with such like-minded thinkers about the importance of access to education and the support needed internally. When the round table discussion this morning moved to the challenges faced in this sector and how daunting it can all seem, The Duchess said, “Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin? So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that’s when we see change.” She continued by referencing a Martin Luther King Jr quote: “Take the first step… you don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Since @the_acu_official Gender Grants were launch in 2016, 28 universities in 17 countries have benefited with a minimum of 600 beneficiaries participating in workshops supported by the grants. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
La confesión de Meghan Markle en un nuevo documental
El periodista Tom Bradby aborda a Meghan Markle sobre lo mucho que el príncipe Harry la ha protegido del acoso de la prensa y le preguntó cómo se sentía con toda la presión con la que ha tenido que lidiar desde que es parte de la realeza.
“Cualquier mujer, especialmente cuando está embarazada, es muy vulnerable y eso puede ser un reto y luego cuando tienes a un recién nacido, ¿sabes?”, respondió Meghan visiblemente afectada.
View this post on Instagram
While at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg this afternoon, The Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of, and how to enable a ‘wellbeing economy’ thanks to Co-Director of the Maker’s Valley Partnership, Simon Sizwe. Simon was awarded a full scholarship to attend the Young African Leaders Initiative programme initiated by President Obama, and he explained that by investing in the overall well-being of a community and its people, and focusing on that economy, you can enrich everyone for a better quality of life. She also met with the owners of Sobae Frozen, an entrepreneurial duo who created their small business as a solution to food waste, creating vegan sorbet from unused fruit from Victoria Yards. At the end of her visit, The Duchess was moved by the original poetry of Belita Andre, the winner of the Poetry Grandslam. In her reading she said: “The Maker’s Valley is a social and enterprise hub, a wave between my corner of the world and yours. Insisting that beyond the anchors of survival. How to make sure that everyone gets to shore, pass around an ocean of stars, not because our sleepless nights are equal but because our dreams are.” • #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica
“Y especialmente como mujer es demasiado. Luego le agregas intentar ser una mamá, una esposa”, agregó.
“Gracias por preguntar, pero no mucha gente ha preguntado si estoy bien… pero es algo realmente importante como para que pase por debajo de la mesa”.
View this post on Instagram
While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and “makers” together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level. It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley. She was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo who shared this info about the logo for his line: “The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.” Such a beautiful and touching sentiment! Artists, artisans, sculptors, metal workers and carpenters are all part of the fabric of Victoria Yards, but it also utilizes the power of The DICE programme which supports several other local organisations in their work with marginalised youth and women. These include: 94 Colours (run by The Duchess’ guides for the day, Hector and Sibusiso), CDP (a development programme for young unemployed and marginalised women that provides training to start creative enterprises), Enke (rebuilds the confidence and self-belief of unemployed youth through training and practical experience), 26’10 South (an architecture firm designing a local youth centre) and ReimagiNation (works with local secondary school students to create a social and creative enterprising mindset). Stay tuned for more updates from this special afternoon… #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica
El entrevistador le pregunta: “Entonces, la respuesta es ¿sería justo decir que no estás realmente bien? ¿Realmente ha sido una lucha?”, a lo que ella respondió: “Sí”.
De inmediato los seguidores de los duques de Sussex reaccionaron a este fragmento del documental: “Es muy triste escuchar que ella no está bien”, escribió en Instagram @nadiralabdi.
View this post on Instagram
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
“Algunas veces pienso que Harry se cansará y decidirá que no formará más parte de la vida de la realeza”, agregó @davenelrichards.
“Espero que el príncipe Harry y Archie realmente valoren el dolor que esta mujer está pasando. Es muy obvio que Harry es infeliz. La historia no se puede repetir. Harry perdió a su madre cuando tenía 12 años”, señaló @funmiomololu.