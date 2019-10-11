Kate Middleton sorprende con un tono más rubio en su cabello y es perfecto para el otoño
Aclaró ligeramente su melena.
En la realeza no hay cambios de looks demasiado radicales porque no buscan llamar la atención ni que la prensa los acose más todavía. Pero Kate Middleton poco a poco ha ido aclarando su cabello y recientemente se mostró más rubia que nunca.
Aunque la duquesa de Cambridge de 37 años siempre ha llevado su cabello en tonos marrones, en una reciente visita al Museo de Historia Natural de Reino Unido se mostró con el cabello más claro en un tono que se acerca al rubio oscuro con el que se veía fabulosa.
El cabello rubio de Kate Middleton
Estos tonos dorados en su melena la hacen lucir más fresca y juvenil, además enmarcan mejor su rostro.
El estilista de celebridades James Johnson reveló que el nuevo peinado rubio de Kate Middleton, es 'más elegante, más cálido y adecuado para la temporada de invierno', reseñó Daily Mail.
Hablando sobre el tono rubio claro, James dijo que sospechaba que el efecto podría deberse al balayage, que brinda un efecto más natural y menos pulido que los reflejos.
Continuó: "Al agregar partes suaves de color, también puede ayudar a que el cabello se vea más grueso ya que crea más dimensión dentro del peinado, haciendo que parezca más 3D".
En septiembre, vimos cómo Kate llevaba un nuevo estilo más corto mientras llevaba a la princesa Charlotte a la escuela por primera vez.
