Las increíbles fotos que demuestran cuánto ha crecido Archie en 5 meses de vida
Es adorable.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, el hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, acaba de cumplir 5 meses de edad este 6 de octubre y la familia no puede estar más feliz.
Los duques de Sussex se encuentran en medio de una gira por países africanos junto a su primogénito, que se ha robado el corazón y las sonrisas de todo el público en África donde finalmente hizo su primera aparición pública.
Anteriormente, sus padres pocas fotos compartieron de Archie, cuidando al extremo su privacidad y solo dejaron que el público viera su carita al publicar la foto familiar oficial después del bautizo.
La transformación de Archie, el hijo de Meghan y el príncipe Harry, con 5 meses
Todos los seguidores de la realeza quedaron eufóricos cuando los duques aparecieron por primera vez con su hijo en brazos, aunque estaba muy tapado se pudieron notar sus facciones.
Después, para celebrar el Día del Padre, en el perfil oficial de los duques compartieron una imagen del bebé en el que se le veía parcialmente la carita con su mano, tomando un dedo del príncipe Harry.
Entonces poco a poco se fueron filtrando imágenes del bebé en salidas familiares informales, como al partido de polo de Harry con William.
Finalmente fue en el continente africano que Meghan y Harry aparecieron con su hijo en un evento oficial.
Mostraron lo grande que está a sus 5 meses y aunque tiene poco cabello, se nota que será pelirrojo como su papá.
De hecho, mostró un parecido enorme con el príncipe Harry cuando tenía el mismo tiempo de nacido.
El bebé siempre se mostró risueño y feliz con sus padres en los eventos a los que asistieron, por lo que claramente está teniendo una crianza pacífica y equilibrada en medio del mundo agitado de la realeza británica.
