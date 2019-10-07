El despiadado golpe bajo del padre de Meghan Markle que destrozó por completo a la duquesa
No paran los conflictos.
El padre de Meghan Markle nuevamente hizo unas declaraciones que afectaron gravemente a la duquesa de Sussex y su privacidad, lo que representa un golpe bajo para su hija.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry están demandando a varios medios británicos por publicar una carta de la duquesa le envió a su padre Thomas Markle, alegando que están vulnerando su vida privada pero ahora Thomas Markle defiende su decisión de haber cedido y publicado esas cartas.
“Decidí publicar partes de la carta debido al artículo de los amigos de Meghan en la revista People”, dijo al periódico Mail, reseñó el portal Yahoo News.
El golpe bajo del padre de Meghan Markle contra su hija
“Tengo que defenderme. Solo publiqué partes de la carta porque otras partes eran muy dolorosas. La carta no me pareció amorosa. Lo encontré hiriente. Cuando abrí la carta esperaba que fuera la rama de olivo que había deseado”, continuó.
“Esperaba algo que sería un camino hacia la reconciliación. En cambio, fue profundamente hiriente. Estaba tan devastado que no podía mostrárselo a nadie, y nunca lo hubiera hecho, si no hubiera sido por la pieza de la revista People, lo que significaba que tenía que liberar porciones para defenderme”, agregó Thomas Markle en sus declaraciones.
El artículo de People al que se refiere incluía entrevistas anónimas de cinco de los amigos de Meghan, que dijeron numerosas cosas en defensa de la duquesa y de su vida muy analizada por la prensa, incluyendo lo doloroso que fue para ella enviarle a un padre una larga carta expresando su dolor.
El príncipe Harry, por su parte, emitió una declaración mordaz contra los medios británicos a principios de esta semana al anunciar la acción legal que él y su esposa estaba tomando, escribiendo: “Esta acción legal particular depende de un incidente en un patrón de comportamiento largo e inquietante por parte de los medios sensacionalistas británicos. El contenido de una carta privada se publicó ilegalmente de manera intencionalmente destructiva para manipularte a ti, al lector, y promover la agenda divisiva del grupo de medios en cuestión”.