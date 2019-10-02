El príncipe Harry teme por la salud mental y emocional de Meghan Markle y lanza dura advertencia a los paparazzi
No dejan en paz a su esposa.
Desde que Meghan Markle comenzó su relación con el príncipe Harry, la prensa británica no ha dejado de seguir milimétricamente sus pasos.
Esta atención mediática se intensificó aún más después del nacimiento del hijo de ambos, Archie, en mayo de 2019, lo que ha encendido las alarmas de los duques de Sussex.
Aunque la pareja ha sido criticada por mantener su vida demasiado privada, ahora Harry está tomando acciones legales contra los periódicos Daily Mail, Mail Online y Metro, por publicar una carta privada y escrita a mano por Meghan Markle a su padre, reseñó ET Online.
La advertencia del príncipe Harry a la prensa británica por atacar a Meghan Markle
"Desafortunadamente, mi esposa se ha convertido en una de las últimas víctimas de una prensa sensacionalista británica que realiza campañas contra personas sin pensar en las consecuencias: una campaña despiadada que se ha intensificado durante el año pasado, durante todo el embarazo y mientras criaba a nuestro hijo recién nacido", expresó el duque en un comunicado este martes.
Estas declaraciones las hizo el príncipe Harry, preocupado por los estragos que pueda hacer este acoso en la salud mental y emocional de su esposa Meghan Markle y madre de su hijo.
"Hay un costo humano para esta implacable propaganda, específicamente cuando es deliberadamente falsa y maliciosa, y aunque hemos seguido poniendo una cara valiente, como muchos de ustedes pueden relacionarse, no puedo comenzar a describir lo doloroso que ha sido. Porque en la era digital de hoy en día, las fabricaciones de prensa se reutilizan como verdad en todo el mundo".
"Para estos medios seleccionados, esto es un juego, y uno que no hemos estado dispuestos a jugar desde el principio", continuó. "He sido testigo silencioso de su sufrimiento privado durante demasiado tiempo. Retroceder y no hacer nada sería contrario a todo lo que creemos", resaltó Harry.
Y esta lucha tiene un sentido más profundo para Harry, ya que no quiere que a Meghan le ocurra lo que sufrió su mamá, la princesa Diana, quien murió precisamente acosada por los paparazzi.
"Aunque esta acción puede no ser segura, es la correcta. Porque mi mayor temor es que la historia se repita", concluyó su declaración. "He visto lo que sucede cuando alguien que amo se convierte en mercancía hasta el punto de que ya no son tratados o vistos como una persona real. Perdí a mi madre y ahora veo a mi esposa caer víctima de las mismas fuerzas poderosas. Gracias al público, por su continuo apoyo. Es muy apreciado. Aunque no lo parezca, realmente lo necesitamos".