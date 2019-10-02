Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry iniciaron una demanda por difamación contra un diario británico
Los duques de Sussex están atacando la prensa en contra de noticias falsas sobre su vida privada
Meghan Markle está demandando a un periódico británico, alegando que publicó ilegalmente una carta privada a su padre, ya que su esposo, el príncipe Harry, lanzó un ataque extraordinario y emocional contra los tabloides del Reino Unido.
Harry acusó al Mail on Sunday de editar selectivamente la carta para disfrazar las "mentiras" que el periódico había dicho sobre la duquesa de Susex, un reclamo que el periódico sensacionalista niega específicamente.
"Desafortunadamente, mi esposa se ha convertido en una de las últimas víctimas de una prensa sensacionalista británica que realiza campañas contra personas sin pensar en las consecuencias: una campaña despiadada que se ha intensificado durante el año pasado, durante todo el embarazo y mientras criaba a nuestro hijo recién nacido", escribió Harry en un comunicado en línea
Harry escribió la declaración él mismo, y fue publicada sin editar, dijo una fuente real. La fuente y el padre de Harry, el Príncipe de Gales, fueron informados de los procedimientos, dijo la fuente a CNN.
La fuente real agregó que la demanda se relaciona con una historia publicada por el Mail on Sunday de febrero, que se basó en una carta escrita a mano enviada supuestamente por Meghan a su padre separado, Thomas Markle, poco después de que el duque y la duquesa se casaran el año pasado.
Cuando el Mail on Sunday imprimió la carta personal de la duquesa, fue redactada sustancialmente, dijo la fuente real.
El bufete de abogados Schillings, que representa a la duquesa, dijo que se iniciaron procedimientos legales contra el Mail on Sunday y su empresa matriz, Associated Newspapers, por el mal uso de la información privada, la infracción de los derechos de autor y el incumplimiento de la Ley de Protección de Datos del Reino Unido de 2018.