Los hermanos Salvatore se reúnen para un nuevo proyecto, y es demasiada perfección
No solamente son demasiado atractivos, también tienen un corazón enorme.
La fiebre por Ian Somerhalder
Definitivamente, los actores más deseados de las series juveniles son Ian Somerhalder y Paul Wesley. Entre más años, más atractivos se han vuelto los dos.
La relación de sus personajes llena de altibajos –en la serie de The Vampire Diaries– trascendió a la actualidad. Ellos se cuidaban, se hacían enojar, y eran capaces de sacrificar su vida el uno por el otro.
Fue una relación que enterneció a todos los espectadores. Sin embargo, la amistad trascendió la pantalla. Ian y Paul son grandes amigos y siguen procurándose.
Su nuevo proyecto
Por ello, sorprendió mucho la noticia de un nuevo proyecto juntos. Ian, muy al estilo de Damon Salvatore, anunció lo siguiente:
"Hago algunas de mis cosas favoritas: beber / saborear mi PROPIO whisky, editar fotos y trabajar…..", comenzó su post.
Doing some of my favorite things: drinking/savoring my OWN bourbon, editing photos and working with the team from a @wheelsup8760 King Air 350i on my way to China. Yup, meaning OUR own bourbon… Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen. WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived! We want to share with you something very special and dear to us. You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come! It’s going to be fun. We’re going to be traveling the WOLRD meeting so many of you and launching this with some very fun parties I must say! How many of you want a taste!? What do you look for in a bourbon? What does your guy or gal look for in a bourbon? Let me know in the comments- I can’t wait to read them! I’m working tirelessly to create and build great companies with products that mean something to you and the world. To generate revenue through business and in turn use those resources for good. Part of our company mission and ethos is to invest profits into helping our world through regenerative agriculture and farming practices. It’s the surest and quickest way to slow climate change by sequestering carbon and producing oxygen. This in turn protects and regenerates our precious water sources paving a way to a healthy future. This is about helping our communities, our farms and our farmers that work so hard to feed us all giving us life. It’s the best way to preserve life for us all and future the generations. I’m proud of the work we’re doing and I can’t wait to hear from you. I’m not there yet, I’m still going to need help with @isfofficial but I’m confident that this will be so successful that I can stop asking you for help and put some substantial projects together for a brighter and healthier present and future! We can’t wait to share this experience with you! Let’s do this! Who’s in??? Cheers! 🥃 Love, Damon and Stefan
Los hermanos Salvatore se caracterizaban por abrir sus sentimientos con una buena copa de whisky en las manos. Ahora, como homenaje a la serie, tendrán su propia marca de esta bebida.
¿Te imaginas si los hermanos Salvatore tuvieran su PROPIO whisky? Bueno, ya viene! @paulwesley y yo hemos estado trabajando duro con nuestro increíble equipo para que esto suceda, continuó el actor.
¿Lo mejor? Para promocionar la bebida viajaran alrededor del mundo dando algunas fiestas. Su objetivo es dar un regalo al público que tanto los ha seguido gracias a dicha serie.
Pero no solamente quieren dar este homenaje, también invertirán las ganancias para ayudar al mundo a través de la agricultura regenerativa y las prácticas agrícolas.
"Es la forma más segura y rápida de frenar el cambio climático secuestrando carbono y produciendo oxígeno. Esto a su vez protege y regenera nuestras preciosas fuentes de agua allanando el camino hacia un futuro saludable. Se trata de ayudar a nuestras comunidades, nuestras granjas y nuestros agricultores que trabajan tan duro para alimentarnos a todos dándonos vida.", terminó.
Ian firmó el post con el nombre de su personaje Damon y el de su hermano Stefan.