Meghan Markle desafía a la reina Isabel una vez más durante su gira en África con esta acción
La duquesa dejó ver su lado más rebelde nuevamente.
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, ha desafiado a la reina Isabel II una vez más durante su gira por África.
Y es que la esposa del príncipe Harry lució una prenda que la monarca le prohibió usar más, y se trata de los jeans.
Este sábado Meghan decidió rendirle homenaje a una joven universitaria que fue asesinada hace un mes por un empleado de la oficina de correos.
Uyinene Mrwetyana, era estudiante de la Universidad del Cabo y fue violada y asesinada de manera brutal, por lo que Meghan quiso mostrar su respeto y solidaridad colocando un listón amarillo para rendirle tributo.
La duquesa lució un look muy casual, fresca y jovial con jeans, una blusa blanca con tirantes, y su cabello lo dejó suelto.
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext
Aunque la exactriz lució más hermosa que nunca, mostró su lado rebelde una vez más y desafió las reglas de la realeza, pues la reina le tenía prohibido lucir jeans.
"La reina no es fan de los jeans, así que los vaqueros estilo boyfriend se quedarán en Frogmore Cottage, con los zapatos de cuña odiados por su Majestad", informó una fuente cercana a la realeza a The Sun el mes pasado.
Ladies who launch! This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, The Duchess of Sussex joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact. Each of the women shared amazing stories of how they started in business, the journey they’ve been on – successes and struggles – but also their ambitions for the future. Female empowerment and championing women’s rights is a key focus for The Duchess. By taking small actions we can make a big difference. Thank you to the inspiring women The Duchess met today, who are setting this example every day through their dedication and determination. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images / Sussex Royal