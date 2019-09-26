El hermoso anillo de compromiso de la princesa Beatriz que todas quisiéramos tener
Hacen una tierna pareja.
¡Suenan las campanas de boda dentro de la realeza británica! La princesa Beatriz, la hija mayor del duque y la duquesa de York y novena en la fila para el trono británico, acaba de comprometerse con Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, un magnate de bienes raíces.
La noticia fue anunciada por el Palacio de Buckingham, aunque ya la pareja se había comprometido a inicios de septiembre, durante sus vacaciones en Italia.
La boda se llevará a cabo en 2020 y la pareja hizo apenas su primera aparición pública en marzo de este 2019, en la National Portrait Gallery de Londres, reseñó USA Today.
El gran anillo de compromiso de la princesa Beatriz de York
La princesa Eugenia, hermana de Beatriz, publicó en su Instagram un mensaje felicitando a su hermana con varias fotografías de su prometido y ella, luciendo su gran anillo de compromiso de diamantes.
Este compromiso llega después de una larga relación de la princesa Beatriz con su novio de toda la vida, Dave Clark, con quien terminó en 2016.
View this post on Instagram
There’s another royal wedding on the horizon: Princess Beatrice is engaged! The royal is set to marry Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi next year. Click the link in our bio for everything we know about the wedding. 📸: by @princesseugenie via @theroyalfamily #princessbeatrice #royalwedding
Esta unión también representa un desafío a las reglas, ya que Mapelli Mozzi tuvo un hijo con una arquitecta estadounidense con la que tuvo una relación pero nunca se casaron. Y además el niño, Wolfie, es un estadounidense de raza mixta ya que su madre es de ascendencia china.
View this post on Instagram
Британската принцеса Биатрис се е сгодила за приятеля си, магната в сферата на недвижимите имоти Едоардо Мапели Моци. 31-годишната дъщеря на принц Андрю и Сара Фъргюсън и 36-годишният Моци са се сгодили по-рано през месеца в #Италия, според съобщение от Бъкингамския дворец. Принцесата, която е девета поред сред наследниците на британския престол, ще се омъжи за избраника си догодина. Photo credit: Getty Images/Guliver . . #princess #greatbritain #uk #royal #royalfamily #wedding #engagement #princessbeatrice #love #couple
“Ambos estamos muy emocionados de embarcarnos en esta aventura de vida juntos y no podemos esperar para casarnos”, dijo la pareja en un comunicado de prensa conjunto. “Compartimos tantos intereses y valores similares y sabemos que esto nos ayudará en los próximos años”, agregaron.
View this post on Instagram
Yay! Bea Bea is getting married😍😍. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mappeli Mozzi got engaged in Italy earlier this month and the wedding will take place in 2020. …. ….. #princessbeatrice #princesscharlotte #princesseugenie #princrgeorge #princesscatherine #princelouise #princewilliam #princecharles #duchessofcambridgeforever #duchesskate #kensingtonroyal #theroyalfamily #sussexroyal #dukeofyork #england #hrhcatherine #katemiddleton #pippamiddleton #buckinghampalace
Ya la menor de la familia, la princesa Eugenia, se casó hace un año con el plebeyo Jack Brooksbank y son muy felices.
View this post on Instagram
#NEWS Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proposed to Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice of York in Italy last weekend with a bespoke platinum and diamond ring by British jeweller Shaun Leane. The ring is a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs and is accompanied by two additional matching bands in the distinctive Shaun Leane design hand. It was crafted in the Shaun Leane Mayfair atelier and set with excellent cut diamonds of the highest colour and clarity, of which all are GIA certified and ethically sourced. The design is filled with personal and sentimental signifiers for the couple and is unique to them. Shaun Leane said: “I am so honoured Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives. The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the rings. Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice's characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining.” ————————————————- #princessbeatrice #princessbeatriceofyork #eugenieandbeatrice #Beatriceandeugenie #HRHPrincessBeatriceofYork #HRHPrincessBeatrice #HerRoyalHighness #HerRoyalHighnessPrincessBeatriceofYork #HerRoyalHighnessPrincessBeatrice #beatriceofyork #Princess #princesses #HouseOfWindsor #BritishRoyals #BritishRoyal #BritishRoyalty #britishroyalfamily #Royal #Royalty #Royals #RoyalFamily #RoyalNews #instaroyal #TheMonarchy #monarchy #edoardomapellimozzi #beatriceandedoardo