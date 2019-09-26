Las fotos nunca antes vistas de Meghan Markle cuando actuaba en la serie Suits
Abandonó la serie en la temporada 7 para casarse con el príncipe Harry.
Aunque el final de la serie Suits está cerca, sus actores siguen rememorando épocas junto a sus compañeros, y eso incluye a Meghan Markle quien fue parte del elenco.
Patrick Adams, quien interpretó a Mike Ross en la serie, publicó en su perfil de Instagram varias fotografías recordando los primeros días en la serie.
En las imágenes aparece Meghan Markle con una apariencia muy diferente a la que luce ahora como duquesa de Sussex, título que obtuvo al casarse con el príncipe Harry.
Las fotos inéditas de Meghan Markle en Suits
La actriz de 38 años se muestra en una de las fotos acostada en el piso y en otras, con poses entre graciosas, serias y sensuales junto a sus demás colegas.
Antes de ese álbum de fotos, Adams publicó una selfie frente al espejo con un mensaje referente a la serie. “Esta semana saldrá al aire el último episodio de Suits y el casi el viaje de 10 años en el que todos hemos estado juntos finalmente habrá terminado. Por lo tanto, parece correcto publicar algunas fotos los próximos días desde los primeros días. Esta foto fue de la primera adaptación que tuve para Mike Ross”, subtituló la publicación, reseñó el portal Cheat Sheet.
Meghan Markle interpretó en la serie a la abogada Rachel Zane, pero abandonó las grabaciones después de la séptima temporada para dedicarse a su nueva vida dentro de la realeza británica al enamorarse del hijo menor de la princesa Diana.
