Revelado el secreto de Kate Middleton para lucir fabulosa justo al bajar del avión
La duquesa de Cambridge, además de ser una mujer preparada y elocuente, es admirada por su maravilloso estilo
La familia real no es ajena al lujo, y no es diferente cuando vuelan. Un documental de Channel 5 reveló recientemente una de las sorprendentes solicitudes que hace Kate Middleton para asegurarse de que siempre se vea lo mejor posible al bajar del avión.
Reconocida por ser uno de los miembros de la realeza más avanzadas, no sorprende que la mente de Kate esté a menudo en su armario. Sin embargo, una revelación en los "Secretos del vuelo real" de Channel 5 muestra cuánto prioriza su ropa.
The Duchess of Cambridge joined @CBBC's #BluePeter to unveil the winner of their Royal Garden Competition at @RHSWisley – congratulations Jessica 👏 on your winning design! Jessica's beautiful winning sculpture 🦋 is made of wood and recycled metal, and wowed the judges with its stunning butterfly wings, covered in clematis flowers 🌸 swipe to watch The Duchess and Jessica seeing the winning design for the first time. Congratulations also to the runners-up, Lucy and Megan, who designed beautiful tin can herbs 🌿 and den building ⛺ activity cards. The Duchess, Ben from @The_RHS and George Hassall joined the judging panel to pick out the winning entry for the competition, which The Duchess launched back in June this year 🍂
Acorde a lo informado por Express, el documental de televisión, que se estrenó el viernes por la noche, reveló que cada uno de los vestidos de Kate a menudo recibe su propio asiento individual a bordo del avión para garantizar que lleguen a su destino en perfectas condiciones.
ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. The Duchess of Cambridge, with The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Gloucester, attended the #AnzacDay Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Anzac Day has been commemorated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Since then, Anzac Day has become an important moment to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who died during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. 📷PA/Kensington Palace
La corresponsal real, Emily Andrews, compartió la información, mostrando cuán exclusivo puede ser el viaje real. "Obviamente cuando vamos a los aeropuertos, especialmente cuando se trata solo de equipaje de mano, estamos tratando de meter todos nuestros artículos de tocador en esa bolsa de plástico", dijo.
Ella dice que ha: "estado en un avión donde los vestidos de Kate tenían su propio asiento para asegurarse de que se mantuvieran planos". "No van a ser empujados en el hoyo para ser aplastados por todos los demás".
La duquesa no es la única realeza que se toma en serio la moda cuando vuela. De hecho, el documental también revela que: "Las propias faldas de la reina Isabel están pesadas en el dobladillo, para que no vuelen por los aires mientras desciende a su próximo compromiso importante".