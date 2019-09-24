Revelado el secreto de Kate Middleton para lucir fabulosa justo al bajar del avión

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge joined @CBBC’s #BluePeter to unveil the winner of their Royal Garden Competition at @RHSWisley – congratulations Jessica 👏 on your winning design! Jessica’s beautiful winning sculpture 🦋 is made of wood and recycled metal, and wowed the judges with its stunning butterfly wings, covered in clematis flowers 🌸 swipe to watch The Duchess and Jessica seeing the winning design for the first time. Congratulations also to the runners-up, Lucy and Megan, who designed beautiful tin can herbs 🌿 and den building ⛺ activity cards. The Duchess, Ben from @The_RHS and George Hassall joined the judging panel to pick out the winning entry for the competition, which The Duchess launched back in June this year 🍂