Adele lanzará una canción optimista sobre su divorcio
Por primera vez optimista.
Adele alcanzó el reconocimiento mundial en la música luego de debutar con su álbum ‘19’, éxito que siguió con su disco ‘21’. Ambos discos incluían canciones honestas sobre el amor, los sentimientos y las rupturas amorosas.
Rolling in the Deep y Someone Like You son dos de las canciones más representativas de la cantante de 31 años, mayormente con tintas melancólicas y trites.
Pero ahora sorprendió con el anunció que se lanzará una canción optimista sobre su divorcio, reseñó Cheat Seat.
View this post on Instagram
Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️
La canción de Adele sobre su divorcio
Cuando los fanáticos se enteraron recientemente de que la cantante se estaba divorciando de su esposo Simon Konecki, esperaban razonablemente que ella lanzara otra canción triste o amarga sobre la ruptura.
Una fuente le dijo a The Sun: "La canción es optimista y se trata de la relación de Adele con su ex marido Simon. Pero es optimista, refleja los buenos momentos y se trata de aprender a dejar de lado y crear nuevos recuerdos por ti mismo. Ha sido catártico para ella poner sus sentimientos en su música. Los fanáticos pueden esperar escuchar detalles personales de su álbum. Todo bien, la canción debería salir en noviembre pero todavía está trabajando en todo”.
View this post on Instagram
This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
Otra fuente dijo que la cantante encontró que la experiencia de trabajar en música nueva era terapéutica después del duro año que tuvo debido a su divorcio. Adele también ha dicho que, debido al agotamiento emocional y físico provocado por su divorcio, ha decidido que el próximo año de su vida será un momento para mimarse.