Las fotos de la hermana de Ángela Aguilar que opacan a la cantante

Súper feliz de poder haber sido parte de esta campaña increíble de Nike LA @nikelosangeles con mi hermana @angela_aguilar_ . . Super happy to have been able to take part in this amazing Nike LA festival campaign shoot with my sister. You have no idea how fun it was to shoot this campaign especially with such a talented group! LA Editions x Nike Festival: From the city streets to the desert heat.