Demi Lovato tuvo un cambio extremo de look y se ve genial
La cantante no teme probar cosas nuevas y le encanta sorprender a sus fanáticos
Demi Lovato se atrevió y además que se cortó un montón de cabello, y ahora es la orgullosa dueña de un tono verdoso en sus puntas que le da un toque atrevido y ecléctico.
La cantante utilizó su cuenta Instagram para hacer una crónica de su cambio de cabello, mostrándolo un "antes y después" de su cambio, quizás solo busca un nuevo comienzo para olvidar todas las cosas malas que han sucedido en su vida.
A principios del año, Demi trabajó con la estilista Amber Maynard Bolt en el salón Nine Zero One en West Hollywood, quien parece haber cortado unas buenas cinco pulgadas más o menos y teñido el cabello de Demi de un marrón intenso, creando el bob que luce desde entonces.
Demi no se guarda nada. Luego de generar polémica y una ola de apoyo al mostrar su fotografía sin retoques, demostrando que hasta las mayores estrellas pueden sufrir de celulitis, ahora con este cambio deja muy claro que la chica está para divertirse y no complacer a nadie, solo a ella ¡yaaaas guurl!
Últimamente, Demi ha estado trabajando en su juego de boxeo y se ha vuelto tan buena que, recientemente, no le hizo caso a su entrenador.
View this post on Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
En otras noticias, Demi y su novio Henry Levy se separaron después de cuatro meses de salir a principios de marzo, y se ha centrado en gran medida en la curación desde una sobredosis en julio pasado. Más recientemente, se abrió sobre la toxicidad de la cultura de la dieta después de que un medio escribió un titular destacando la forma de su cuerpo.