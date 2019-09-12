Meghan Markle lució el que podría ser su mejor atuendo en el lanzamiento de su línea de ropa
Desde que nació el pequeño Archie, Meghan no había vuelto a las labores hasta ahora con su nueva colección de ropa
Una renovada Meghan Markle regresó al trabajo luego de expirado su permiso de maternidad. Con Archie en casa, Meghan tomó como primera tarea el lanzamiento de su nueva línea de ropa en colaboración con los almacenes minoristas Marks & Spencer y las firmas John Lewis, Misha Nonoo y Jigsaw.
Todo se hizo para apoyar la iniciativa de Smart Works, la asociación benéfica dirigida por Meghan desde enero del 2019.
Fue el gran debut de la duquesa de Sussex como diseñadora de modas.
Para la ocasión, Meghan lució el que podría ser su atuendo más imponente y que marcará la pauta para lo que resta del año. Utilizó piezas de la misma colección (obvio, ¿quién mejor que ella para promocionarlas?).
Unos pantalones negros de Jigsaw, camisa blanca de Misha Nonoo y un cinturón marrón de Ralph Lauren compusieron el look escogido por la ex actriz. Clásica y hermosa, un rasgo característico de Meghan.
A la hora de los accesorios, unos sencillos pero elegantes brazaletes dominaron el enfoque visual, entre ellos resaltaba una pieza dorada que perteneció a la princesa Diana, así como también unos preciosos aretes de mariposa, favoritos de la recordada Lady Di.
كرّمت ميغان ماركل اليوم حماتها الرّاحلة ديانا بارتداء مُجوهراتها، فتزيّنت بأقراطها الفراشة وإسوارتها، جميعهم من الموروث الملكي. • • • • #ميغان_ماركل #دوقة_ساسكس #ازياء #فاشن #موضة #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #smartworks #marksandspencer #mishananoo #johnlewisandpartners #jigsaw #fashion #moda #style
Los zapatos de tacón de aguja marrones de Manolo Blahnik, casi que sacados del clóset de Carrie Bradshaw, complementaron el atuendo en general, dando un toque muy elegante y travieso.
Introducing the new Smart Works collection, #TheSmartSet Over the last year, The Duchess of Sussex and @SmartWorksCharity have come together to launch a very special initiative. Following numerous visits to the charity, The Duchess, who is patron of Smart Works, noticed an underlying issue… while the donations were plentiful, the right sizes and classic wardrobe staples were not always available. Since then – having partnered with leading British fashion designers @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – The Duchess has championed the launch of a new Smart Works capsule collection that will help properly equip these women for their next chapter. • “When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career.” – The Duchess of Sussex Created in September 2013 with the goal to help unemployed women regain the confidence that may have been blurred during more difficult times, Smart Works provides invaluable support in these women’s return to employment and towards transforming their lives. Not only do they supply complete outfits for job interviews, Smart Works provides access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network, meeting every month to further their professional and personal development. #TheSmartSet collection – that features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today. Please support the women of Smart Works by purchasing one of the pieces and being part of another woman’s success story. Video ©️ SussexRoyal / Photo ©️ @JennyZarins
Eligió un maquillaje natural, como era de esperarse, y llevó el cabello suelto.
En el Instagram de los duques de Sussex, publicaron un mensaje de Meghan "Gracias a las cuatro marcas que se unieron para apoyar Smart Works en este proyecto especial, colocando el propósito sobre las ganancias y la comunidad sobre la competencia".
Meghan’s look today for the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection: Earrings: Butterfly earrings that belonged to Princess Diana Belt: Ralph Lauren Shirt: Misha Nonoo Smart Set shirt (from collection) Pants: Jigsaw (from collection) Shoes: Manolo Blahnik pointed toe pumps
Ya la colección, conformada por una camisa, un pantalón, un vestido, un bolso y un blazer, está agotada.