Los dos secretos de belleza de Jennifer Aniston para consentir su piel
La actriz confesó su rutina durante una entrevista.
Jennifer Aniston llegó a sus 50 años derrochando estilo, pero sobre todo belleza. Su hermosa piel y cabello son dos de sus mejores atributos, que conserva desde que conquistó al mundo como Rachel en Friends. 25 años después, su piel y cabellera siguen radiantes.
Además de mucho ejercicio, yoga y una alimentación saludable, Jennifer tiene dos secretos de belleza que le sirven para consentir a diario su piel. Durante una entrevista con la revista InStyle confesó que desde adolescente los sumó a su rutina diaria.
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she’s stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Read the full interview from our October beauty issue at the link in bio, and stay tuned for more cover shots. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
Consejos de mamá
Para mantener su piel suave y brillante, Jennifer Aniston decidió seguir el consejo de su madre. “Creo que es porque mi madre me dijo que comenzara a humectarme cuando cumpliera 15 años”, explicó. Y es por ello, que “he estado usando Aveeno desde que era adolescente”.
El otro secreto que la ayuda a mantenerse eternamente joven es tomar un vaso diario de jugo de apio (celery); aunque no especificó si lo hace temprano en la mañana o durante otra hora del día. Reconoce que ama el estado de su piel y sus beneficios: “Se siente tan bien ponerse aceite en la cara y simplemente rodar”, dijo.
There’s a Jen for every mood in our October beauty issue, but she’s the queen of consistency in her everyday life — whether you’re talking style choices or who’s in her inner circle. “Some people would call it playing it safe, but I know when I’m comfortable with something [or someone] and when I’m not,” she tells @kerrybombe. More images of Jen as you’ve never seen her at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm
Cero canas
Durante la entrevista con InStyle, Aniston reconoció que mantiene citas regulares con su colorista pues no tiene intenciones de que su cabello luzca gris. “No voy a mentir, no quiero canas”, confesó a la revista
Sin embargo, reconoce que llegar a los 50 años hace que vea desde otra perspectiva el paso de los años. “No sé qué es porque no me siento diferente”, dice y aseguró: “Me siento físicamente increíble”. Por ello, le parece “extraño” que alguien le diga “te ves increíble para tu edad”. Cree que “necesitamos establecer algo de etiqueta en torno a ese diálogo y palabrería”.
With a milestone birthday behind her and a new show on the horizon, Jennifer Aniston feels more in control than ever. “Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are.” More from our October beauty issue at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
Jennifer Aniston confesó que está viviendo los momentos más "gratificantes" de su vida
La actriz está próxima a estrenar serie en Apple Tv