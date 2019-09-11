Estás viendo:

Los dos secretos de belleza de Jennifer Aniston para consentir su piel

La actriz confesó su rutina durante una entrevista.

Por Celalba Yamarte

Jennifer Aniston llegó a sus 50 años derrochando estilo, pero sobre todo belleza. Su hermosa piel y cabello son dos de sus mejores atributos, que conserva desde que conquistó al mundo como Rachel en Friends. 25 años después, su piel y cabellera siguen radiantes.

Además de mucho ejercicio, yoga y una alimentación saludable, Jennifer tiene dos secretos de belleza que le sirven para consentir a diario su piel. Durante una entrevista con la revista InStyle confesó que desde adolescente los sumó a su rutina diaria.

Consejos de mamá

Para mantener su piel suave y brillante, Jennifer Aniston decidió seguir el consejo de su madre. “Creo que es porque mi madre me dijo que comenzara a humectarme cuando cumpliera 15 años”, explicó. Y es por ello, que “he estado usando Aveeno desde que era adolescente”.

El otro secreto que la ayuda a mantenerse eternamente joven es tomar un vaso diario de jugo de apio (celery); aunque no especificó si lo hace temprano en la mañana o durante otra hora del día. Reconoce que ama el estado de su piel y sus beneficios: “Se siente tan bien ponerse aceite en la cara y simplemente rodar”, dijo.

Cero canas

Durante la entrevista con InStyle, Aniston reconoció que mantiene citas regulares con su colorista pues no tiene intenciones de que su cabello luzca gris. “No voy a mentir, no quiero canas”, confesó a la revista

Sin embargo, reconoce que llegar a los 50 años hace que vea desde otra perspectiva el paso de los años. “No sé qué es porque no me siento diferente”, dice y aseguró: “Me siento físicamente increíble”. Por ello, le parece “extraño” que alguien le diga “te ves increíble para tu edad”. Cree que “necesitamos establecer algo de etiqueta en torno a ese diálogo y palabrería”.

Jennifer Aniston confesó que está viviendo los momentos más "gratificantes" de su vida

La actriz está próxima a estrenar serie en Apple Tv

