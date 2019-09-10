La crisis matrimonial que estaría acechando a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry según expertos
Han tenido una bella relación, pero estarían cerca de una etapa de problemas.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry celebraron en mayo su primer año de casados con la llegada de su primer hijo, Archie, convirtiéndose en una familia consolidada.
Pero aunque han estado casados solo un año, han estado juntos como pareja por casi tres, lo que según expertos de la realeza los estaría acercando a una crisis matrimonial.
Según la experta real Angela Mollard, "la realidad comienza a entrar en vigencia" en este momento a partir de los tres años de relación. Ella explicó durante el podcast "Royals", de la revista New Idea: "He estado pensando mucho en esto, porque los psicólogos y consejeros de relaciones generalmente entienden que tres años es el punto en el que te mueves de la fase de limerencia", reseñó Cheat Sheet.
View this post on Instagram
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham – Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
Ella explicó: "Limerencia es más profundo que el enamoramiento, pero es el comienzo de una relación en la que todo es mariposas y se ríen juntos todo el tiempo y son muy atentos". Explicó que esa fase de luna de miel comienza a cambiar, y señaló que "tres años es cuando la realidad comienza a entrar en acción".
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
Mollard señaló además: “Ahora, han llegado a tres años en un momento en que tuvieron un bebé. Su relación se ha movido muy rápidamente por necesidad: si ella quería tener un bebé, tenían que moverse rápidamente".
La experta compara esto con el Príncipe Willam y Kate Middleton, que tuvieron otro tipo de relación y señala: "Obviamente, adoptaron un enfoque completamente diferente a los Cambridges, que tuvieron un cortejo muy largo".
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Mollard explicó por qué las cosas pueden cambiar en este momento en una relación, compartiendo: “Es esa fase de transición, a la vida real, con un bebé, con la presión de sus trabajos. Hay muchas fuerzas en conflicto dentro de sus vidas".
Puede haber desafíos con esta transición, como Mollard explicó: “Creo que tienen que tener un matrimonio que sea más fuerte que la mayoría. Y creo que será muy, muy difícil”.