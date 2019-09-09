La dieta estricta de Kate Middleton: hay un alimento que la duquesa nunca comerá
La duquesa de Cambridge siempre se ha mantenido en excelente estado físico
La duquesa Kate Middleton siempre ha tenido una figura increíblemente delgada, pero eso no significa que sea ajena a las deliciosas comidas. Mientras que Kate come muy saludable, también le encanta disfrutar de golosinas dulces y artículos para llevar. Ella no parece ser quisquillosa, aunque ha admitido que odia una cosa en particular.
Según los informes, Kate sigue una dieta estricta
Los miembros de la realeza están bajo constante escrutinio, y eso sin duda tiene un efecto en su deseo de vivir un estilo de vida saludable. Kate siempre se ha preocupado por los alimentos que pone en su cuerpo, y cuando dio a luz a sus tres hijos, según los informes, se apegó a la dieta Dukan para ayudar a perder el peso del bebé.
La dieta Dukan es conocida por su ingesta muy baja en carbohidratos, que se complementa con una ingesta alta en proteínas y grasas saludables. Cuando Kate no está tratando de perder peso, todavía se apega a una dieta similar, aunque supuestamente no es tan estricta como la dieta Dukan. Le gustan los alimentos crudos y sin procesar, como la ensalada de sandía, el gazpacho y el ceviche. También incorpora muchas frutas y verduras en su dieta, como comenzar su día con un saludable batido de espinacas y arándanos.
La duquesa ha admitido que odia la leche de almendras
Kate no parece ser muy quisquillosa; hay muy pocos alimentos o bebidas que haya admitido que no le gustan. Pero cuando Kate asistió al almuerzo en una cafetería, el restaurante supuestamente trajo leche de almendras a su mesa porque habían leído que era fanática.
Sin embargo, Kate los detuvo, diciendo que no deberían creer todo lo que escuchan en Internet y que en realidad no le gusta la leche de almendras. Si bien no culpamos al restaurante por hacer todo lo posible para impresionar a la duquesa, debe haber sido totalmente incómodo para Kate admitir que no es fanática de esa bebida.