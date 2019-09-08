La tradición de las niñeras reales: cómo William y Harry la han enfrentado de manera distinta
Han sido fundamentales para la vida de los niños reales durante décadas y con William y Harry teniendo niñeras para su propia descendencia, parece que la tradición continuará.
La niñera del duque y la duquesa de Sussex estaba con ellos mientras estaban de vacaciones con el bebé Archie en la casa de Elton John en el sur de Francia, mientras que el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge tienen una niñera entrenada en Norland que cuida al príncipe George, la princesa Charlotte y el príncipe Louis.
Pero si bien ambos pueden haber elegido nombrar niñeras, como lo hicieron cuando eran niños, William y Harry parecen tener puntos de vista diferentes cuando se trata de algunos aspectos del trabajo, como el uniforme.
Mientras que la niñera de los Cambridge usa el uniforme que denota la universidad en la que se entrenó durante sus deberes oficiales, el comentarista real Omid Scobie le dice a 'The Royal Box' de Yahoo UK que al buscar a su propia niñera para Archie, el Príncipe Harry había descartado cualquier tipo de uniforme.
"Una de las cosas que dijo Harry fue: "No quiero una mujer con uniforme alrededor de mi hijo. Esta no es Mary Poppins, vamos a tener un hogar normal", dice.
Según los informes, Harry y Meghan ya están en su tercera niñera para el bebé Archie, con rumores de que la primera persona en asumir el papel no funcionó y la segunda fue en realidad una enfermera nocturna.