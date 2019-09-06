Meghan Markle viajó a Estados Unidos para ver el partido de Serena William en el Us Open
Estará al lado de Serena mientras juega la final del Us Open
Según algunos informes cercanos a la familia real, Meghan Markle ha volado desde Inglaterra a los Estados Unidos para apoyar a su amiga Serena Williams mientras compite en la final del US Open.
Según The Times, la decisión de Meghan de hacer un rápido viaje de fin de semana fue bastante de último minuto, y el Príncipe Harry y su hijo Archie se quedaron en su casa en Windsor.
Today, The Duchess of Sussex accompanied The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) to the Ladies’ Singles @Wimbledon 🎾final. Their Royal Highnesses watched Serena Williams 🇺🇸vs. Simona Halep 🇷🇴on Centre Court – sitting in the Royal Box alongside The Duke of Kent – President of the AELTC, former world number one Martina Navratilova and three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade. Congratulations to everyone who participated and helped make this such an iconic sporting event. Photo credit: PA / Mike Hewitt – Getty Images #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019
Meghan voló el viernes por la mañana y viaja sola, lo que significa que no trajo personal con ella (pero sí trajo a su equipo de seguridad). "Es un viaje de último minuto", dijo una fuente. "Emocionada de apoyar a su amiga, y luego volver".
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
The Times informa que Meghan se quedó despierta hasta la 1 de la madrugada del jueves por la noche para ver a Serena jugar en la semifinal, y había estado pensando en hacer el viaje a Nueva York desde principios de esta semana cuando Serena se llevó a casa una victoria en los cuartos de final.
Meghan voló en un avión comercial después de la saga interminablemente dramática sobre el uso reciente de aviones privados por parte del Príncipe Harry.
No está claro exactamente cuándo se dirigirá a casa (el Times informa al final de este fin de semana), pero su primer día de regreso al trabajo después de la licencia de maternidad es el próximo jueves, cuando lanzará su colección de cápsulas para Smart Works.