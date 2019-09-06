5 enseñanzas que ha tenido Demi Lovato sobre amor propio
Ha tenido un gran impacto en sus seguidores por sus lecciones.
Las lecciones de Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato se ha convertido en un estandarte y una líder para que las mujeres se amen a sí mismas. Sin dietas, sin maquillaje, aceptando que no son perfectas pero aún así amándose profundamente.
La cantante sufrió de todas estas etiquetas sociales, sabe cómo puede afectar a la autoestima y el respeto que uno mismo se tiene. Por ello, desde hace tiempo dijo ¡basta! Algo que ha resultado ser una inspiración para jovencitas que apenas están construyendo su criterio y un recordatorio para las mujeres.
1.- Basta ya de crear una fantasía.
El 98 % de las mujeres sufren celulitis. Es decir, el 98% de mujeres son juzgadas, y se han sentido mal en algún punto de sus vidas por no ser del 2%. Todo por normalizar una fantasía que se ha alimentado gracias a Photoshop y filtros de redes sociales.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
2.- Somos hermosas en todas nuestras facetas.
Otras de nuestras mascaras preferidas es el maquillaje. No siempre debemos acudir a éste para sentirnos hermosas. Nuestro atractivo va mucho más allá de unos labios rojos.
3.- Nada más importante que el amor propio.
El mundo intentará aplastarte, y hacerte sentir menos. Por ello, deberás tener exceso de amor propio y trabajarlo todos los días.
4.- Rodearte de las personas que amas.
No hay felicidad sin gente a tu alrededor con quien compartirla.
Okay, last one before bed. They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record 😂 @arianagrande’s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how fucking happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you 🙏🏼🙌🏼
5.- Y tener tiempo para ti.
Haz lo que ames sin temor a que te critiquen. Mientras no lastimes a nadie, es tu derecho disfrutar la vida como tú quieras.