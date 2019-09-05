10 formas con las que Selena Gomez nos enseña a disfrutar de la soltería
No necesitamos una pareja para ser felices.
La vida de Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez es un icono dentro del mundo juvenil. Por sus obras caritativas, su gran talento, y su belleza sin igual ha conseguido ser una de las favoritas del mundo del entretenimiento.
Mucho se la ha señalado por seguir soltera. Más, porque su ex novio más famoso continúa dando de qué hablar y se encuentra en un estable matrimonio. Sin embargo, ella ha mostrado que no necesitamos una pareja para ser felices.
1.- Viaja con amigos.
Muchas veces olvidamos tener este tipo de espacios con nuestros amigos. Aunque también es hermoso viajar en pareja, estando uno solo o en familia… la experiencia de las amistades es totalmente indispensable.
2.- Disfruta a tus mascotas.
Pocas cosas son mejores que recostarse junto a tu mascota, y juntos echar flojera.
3.- Sal con tus amigos lo más que puedas.
Diviértete, aprovecha a tus amigos, no hay nada mejor.
View this post on Instagram
My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt. This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!
4.- Crea nuevos proyectos.
Estando solteros tenemos más tiempos
5.- Siéntete hermosa todo el tiempo.
Eres hermosa, y siempre es momento de trabajar en ti misma.
6.- No tienes que ser perfecta.
Pero las mujeres no somos un estereotipo de revista, y es increíble disfrutar la vida en pijama y con el cabello alborotado.
8.- Expresa tus emociones.
Ríe a carcajadas, llora, nadie puede limitar lo que sientes.
9.- Toma un tiempo para ti.
Es importante pasar tiempo con uno mismo, y conocerse.
10.- Ayuda a otros.
Pero también es el tiempo perfecto para ver más allá de nuestros problemas.
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!