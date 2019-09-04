El príncipe Harry se defiende de las críticas por tomar vuelos privados
Los duques de Sussex fueron criticados por no contribuir con el medio ambiente.
Luego de la polémica que enfrentaron los duques de Sussex por el lujoso viaje que hicieron en jet privado, el príncipe Harry reveló su posición al respecto y se defendió de las críticas que cuestionaban el compromiso que él y Meghan Markle tienen por el cambio climático.
En una conferencia en Amsterdan, dirigida a transformar el modo de viajar hacía un método más sostenible para el planeta, Harry habló acerca del medio ambiente y este negocio.
"No soy un experto en turismo o en negocios, pero a través de mis viajes he observado que existe una relación única entre la sociedad y el medio ambiente y he notado algo alarmante: no hay la simbiosis que se necesita", dijo el duque de Sussex desde la conferencia.
El príncipe Harry reiteró su compromiso por el ambiente
View this post on Instagram
Today, during the launch event of the new global initiative ‘Travalyst’, The Duke of Sussex shared his remarks on the exciting new initiative from Amsterdam. #Travalyst, an initiative led by The Duke and founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, sees a pressing need for increased collaboration to make sustainability a priority across our entire travel experience – and we believe that collective, collaborative action will be critical to achieve this. The travel and tourism sector is constantly growing and contributes a significant impact to the world we live in today. The Duke sees it as one of the worlds biggest problems but believes this partnership can make it one its greatest solutions: • – 1.8 Billion trips will be made annually by 2030, and since 2000, the number of trips taken around the world has more than doubled – 71% of global travellers think travel companies should offer more sustainable options – $8.8 Trillion was generated to the global economy from travel and tourism last year – 57% of all international trips by 2030 will include emerging market destinations We plan to work closely with local communities and providers, leveraging technology to help scale sustainable supply to meet the growing mass-market demand from consumers – ultimately, making sustainable travel options of all kinds easier for consumers to identify, book and enjoy. Click our link in bio to read The Duke of Sussex full speech from today Photo ©️ SussexRoyal
Sobre las críticas que recibió por su viaje en un vuelo privado a Ibiza, destacó que el 90 % de los vuelos que toma son comerciales, sin embargo, en ocasiones decide viajar de forma privada por razones de seguridad.
Harry aseguró que “no podemos hacerlo todo, pero podemos hacerlo mejor, de modo que invitó a las empresas que participaron en la conferencia a iniciar un proceso que los lleve a transformarse hacia un modelo que “beneficie a los destinos, a las sociedades y a los ecosistemas”.
El príncipe también hablo acerca del viaje que próximamente realizará junto a su esposa, Meghan Markle, e hijo, Arce Harrison a África.
View this post on Instagram
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” – The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together 🇿🇦 and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼, Angola 🇦🇴 and Botswana 🇧🇼 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
"En solo unas pocas semanas nuestra familia realizará su primera gira oficial a África, una región del mundo que en las últimas dos décadas ha sido mi segundo hogar. Nuestro equipo ha ayudado a crear un programa significativo que estamos muy emocionados de compartir con ustedes. Como apunte personal, ¡no puedo esperar para presentarles a mi esposa e hijo a Sudáfrica! Los veremos a todos muy pronto”, expresó Harry.