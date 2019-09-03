La razón por la que el príncipe William y Kate Middleton trataron de impedir la boda de Meghan y Harry
Meghan y Harry tuvieron que luchar para poder ser felices
Parece que fue ayer cuando se anunció que el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle estaban involucrados en una relación seria. Ahora están casados y tienen un hijo de tres meses. En el poco tiempo que Meghan ha sido duquesa, ha demostrado con creces que es el complemento perfecto para la familia real.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018.
Meghan también parece llevarse maravillosamente bien con la realeza, como vimos cuando asistió a Wimbledon con Kate Middleton y su hermana menor, Pippa. Además, se dice que la duquesa de Sussex tiene una relación cercana con el príncipe Carlos y Camilla, y lo más importante, con la reina Isabel. Entonces, ¿por qué el Príncipe William y Kate Middleton tenían reservas sobre Meghan antes de que ella y Harry se casaran?
William y Kate estaban preocupados por Meghan
Por lo general, cuando dos personas se comprometen, conocen a los miembros de la familia del otro bastante bien. Teniendo en cuenta cómo Meghan y Harry solo salieron por un corto período de tiempo, Will y Kate realmente no tuvieron tiempo de conocerla tan bien como les hubiera gustado. Al comienzo de su relación, Meghan tenía su sede en Toronto, donde se filmaba Suits, mientras que Harry estaba en Londres.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child.
Esto hizo aún más difícil para Meghan conocer a la familia real, dado que todos no solo estaban ocupados sino que también vivían en diferentes continentes.
Según Us Weekly, resulta que el Príncipe William y Kate estaban algo preocupados por Meghan antes de la boda real. Se reveló en un documental reciente que Will habló con Harry y le aconsejó que no apurara las cosas con Meghan. Las razones de las reservas fueron que Meghan era unos años mayor que Harry, y también que había estado casada anteriormente, por lo que, naturalmente, querían asegurarse de que Harry supiera lo que estaba haciendo.
Aunque Meghan y Harry se movieron rápidamente con su relación, están extremadamente felices el uno con el otro, por lo que parece que tomaron la decisión perfecta de estar juntos.