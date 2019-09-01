¿Quién tendría la custodia de Archie si Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se divorcian?
Archie es el primogénito de la pareja y nació en mayo.
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle lucen felices en cada una de sus apariciones públicas. Puede que haya transcurrido poco más de un año de su boda, pero su vida cambió completamente con la llegada de su primogénito Archie, en mayo.
También se separaron del hogar del hermano del príncipe Harry, el príncipe William y Kate Middleton, lo que significa que la pareja ahora tiene su propia casa, Frogmore Cottage, y puede centrarse en las causas que les interesan como pareja en lugar de tener que hacer siempre las cosas como un cuarteto.
Tanto cambio puede ser difícil para una nueva pareja. Y aunque ahora parecen felices juntos, esa alegría podría ser de corta duración. Los medios de comunicación ejercen una presión extrema sobre su relación a diario. Y Markle definitivamente ha dado algunas pistas sobre lo difícil que ha sido.
La relación entre Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry
Ella habló brevemente sobre el tema con Pharrell Williams en el estreno europeo de El Rey León.
“Muy feliz por tu unión”, le dijo Williams. "El amor es asombroso. Es maravilloso. Nunca lo des por sentado, pero lo que significa en el clima de hoy, solo quería decirte, es muy importante para muchos de nosotros. Seriamente. Es significativo. Los animamos, muchachos".
"No lo hacen fácil", respondió Markle, reseñó Cheat Sheet.
Pero no solo Markle está teniendo dificultades. La gente también ha notado un cambio en el Príncipe Harry.
"Él [el Príncipe Harry] estaba allí en cuerpo pero no en espíritu", dijo una fuente al Día de la Mujer en febrero. “No era tan táctil como suele ser con Meghan, lo cual fue una sorpresa dado que generalmente están de la mano en todo momento. Incluso dejó de reír y bromear con los fotógrafos como solía hacerlo también. Harry parece distante, como si tuviera mucho en qué pensar”.
¿Quién tendría la custodia de Archie si Markle y el príncipe Harry se separan?
Si Markle y el Príncipe Harry alguna vez decidieran ir por caminos separados, no lucharían por la custodia de Archie. Según una ley que data de 1717, el "derecho de supervisión del monarca gobernante se extendió a sus nietos y este derecho pertenece a Su Majestad, Rey del Reino, incluso durante la vida de su padre". Lo que significa que la Reina técnicamente tiene la custodia legal de Archie, según Latin Times.
"El soberano tiene la custodia legal de los nietos menores", dijo la experta real Marlene Koenig. "Esto se remonta al rey Jorge I [quien gobernó a principios de 1700], y la ley nunca ha cambiado".
Entonces, si se divorciaban, Markle podría mudarse a donde ella quisiera, pero necesitaría obtener el permiso de la Reina para llevar a Archie a cualquier parte.