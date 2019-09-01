Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se mudarán lejos de la realeza y lo anuncian por Instagram
Los duques se llevarán al pequeño Aechie.
Meghan Markle, el príncipe Harry y Archie estarán muy lejos del Palacio de Kesington e Inglaterra. Así lo anunciaron los duques de Sussex a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Desde hace meses, los duques están preparando su primera gran labor real como familia, la cual implica vivir lejos de las sedes de la realeza por un tiempo, ya que consisten en una gira en por África.
Archie es el primogénito de la pareja y nació en mayo.
A través de la cuenta @Sussexroyal, los duques informaron que la gira se realizará con un programa de ayuda con el que visitarán países como Kenya y Malawi.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry llevarán a su hijo a África
Fue el príncipe Harry quien habló acerca de esta nueva aventura que emprenderá la familia y expresó su emoción por visitar al continente que considera su “segundo hogar”.
“En solo unas pocas semanas, nuestra familia realizará su primera gira oficial a África, una región del mundo que en las últimas dos décadas ha sido mi segundo hogar. Nuestro equipo ha ayudado a crear un programa significativo que estamos muy emocionados de compartir con ustedes (…) ¡No puedo esperar para presentarles a mi esposa e hijo a Sudáfrica! Los veremos a todos muy pronto", dijo el duque.
La publicación recibió más de 200.000 ‘likes’ en menos de 24 horas, así como cientos de comentarios que felicitaban a la familia.