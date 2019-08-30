Halle Berry luce orgullosa su figura en traje de baño a sus 53 años
Siempre joven.
Halle Berry es una de las actrices más talentosas de Hollywood y también una de las que mejor se conserva. A sus 53 años, luce tan joven como en sus veintes.
Recientemente compartió en su perfil de Instagram una foto en traje de baño en un día de piscina, con el que mostró la figura perfecta que tiene.
“Tienes que salir de la rutina, despejar tu mente y disfrutar de tu tiempo”, escribió en el post, resaltando lo importante que es descansar en medio de la agobiante rutina.
Usó un traje de baño negro con paneles de malla colocados estratégicamente que muestran un poco de piel.
El secreto de la juventud de Halle Berry
Pero mantenerse joven no se logra por arte de magia o de un día para otro. La actriz siempre ha tratado de llevar una vida saludable, equilibrada.
View this post on Instagram
Set your intentions this #FitnessFriday because @peterleethomas and I are tackling #Motivation on #PHITTalks!! We talk about using a workout partner to stay focused, staying inspired and disciplined when you exercise, eating healthy with depression / anxiety, and what to do when you just can’t get that booty up in the morning for a work out! Tune in to today's stories or IGTV to join the conversation! 📷 @grantlegan
En su perfil de Instagram podemos ver varias imágenes de su cuerpo tonificado gracias a los entrenamientos de alta intensidad que realiza junto a Peter Lee Thomas.
View this post on Instagram
It’s #FitnessFriday! This week we go allll the way back. I’m talkin’ WAY back. Get ready to learn from the OGs, because this series of exercises is reported to be over 2,500 YEARS OLD. When you have a busy life you often need go-to moves that can help make a bad day better. At least I do. 😂 When @peterleethomas shared the five #TibetanRites with me I was amazed because it really worked! This series has been used for centuries to increase energy, reduce stress, create an enhanced sense of calm and clarity of thought, increase strength and flexibility, detoxify the body and improve focus. I dare you to give it a try and let me know what you think! Head to stories to learn more. ❤️💪🏽 ✨
En sus redes sociales ha ofrecido charlas sobre los beneficios del ejercicio y cómo te ayuda no solamente para bajar de peso sino para liberar estrés y alejarte de la depresión y la ansiedad.
View this post on Instagram
It’s #FitnessFriday and the #FirstDayOfSummer! For me, this #Summer will be about the power of being SEXY STRONG! Just ask your inner-warrior… Being sexy starts with feeling sexy and when you focus on loving ALL of you, watch just how SEXY you’ll feel! Today, @peterleethomas and I will be demonstrating effective core exercises that can all be completed with ONE seasonal essential -that imma pray you all have 😂 – a TOWEL. This quick workout isolates various muscles in your abdomen to ignite your whole core no matter where you are. Check stories for our 5 go-to summer shred exercises, work the middle, and get your SEXY ON! ♥️ (📷 @grantlegan)
Pero además advierte sobre los peligros de entrenar en exceso, insistiendo en que lo importante es mantener un equilibrio entre el ejercicio y las calorías que consumes en el día.