Cómo la princesa Diana y Sarah Ferguson se hicieron amigas

▫️“Diana was my best friend and the funniest person I knew. She had such timing and wit. It was a total joy to be with her because we just laughed and enjoyed life so much!” – Today, July 1st, would have been Princess Diana's 58th birthday and these words are those used by Sarah to describe her unforgettable friend. 💔 As you probably know, apart from being the caring, brilliant, golden-hearted lady we all remember, Diana played a very important role in the Duchess' life by (re)introducing Andrew and her in 1985. That's how Sarah recalled it in her autobiography: ▫️ “In the spring of 1985, I found a heavy bond envelope in my postal slot. It was from the Royal Household, requesting "the pleasure of your company at the Queen’s house party at Windsor Castle during the week of Royal Ascot." As I would learn later, the mysterious invitation turned out to be the matchmaking work of my distant cousin and childhood friend Diana Spencer, by then HRH Princess Diana, who believed Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son, and I would get along famously.” ~ Today I want to pay tribute to The Princess of Wales by sharing with you some of my favorite pics of her with her lifetime friend. – 📸 1. Royal Ascot 1987 2. Trooping the Colour 1991 3. The Battle of Britain Anniversary Parade, 1990 4. Guard's Polo Club, June 1983 5. Trooping the Colour 1987 6. Sarah, Diana, Andrew, William (1986) 7. Royal Ascot 1987 8. Prince Harry's 7th birthday (1991) 9. The Yorks and Diana in Klosters, 1987 #sarahferguson #princessdiana #ladydiana #princessofwales #fergie #duchessofyork #princeandrew #yorkfamily #theyorks #princessbeatrice #princesseugenie #princewilliam #princeharry #royalfamily