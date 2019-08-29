Falleció Jessi Combs, la "mujer más rápida en cuatro ruedas" y los familiares le rinden un emotivo homenaje
La piloto era idolatrada por miles de chicas en el mundo entero
Mientras intentaba batir su propio récord de velocidad en tierra, el automóvil a reacción de 52 mil caballos de fuerza conducido por la piloto, fabricante y personalidad de televisión Jessi Combs se estrelló en el desierto de Alvord en Oregon, matándola, según informan las noticias locales.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)… . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Combs tenía 39 años y tenía el título de "mujer más rápida en cuatro ruedas" después de romper 398 mph en el mismo North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger en 2013.
La familia de Jessi emitió un comunicado resaltando los logros de la piloto:
Con una pena extrema, y en celebración de su vida, su familia y amigos cercanos comparten que Jessi Combs, falleció en un accidente fatal, donde estaba buscando un récord de velocidad en tierra en el águila norteamericana. el 27 de agosto de 2019 en un lecho de un lago seco en Oregón. Los detalles del accidente no se han publicado en este momento.
Jessi era conocida por su brillante sonrisa, positividad y búsqueda tenaz de la realización de sus sueños. Su impulso fue contagioso y sirvió como modelo a seguir para niñas y mujeres jóvenes de todo el mundo. La gente que la amaba y la seguía se convirtió en familia, todos unidos por la aventura y la pasión. Sus admiradores la adoraban y ella vivía para inspirarlos.
El sueño más notable de Jessi era convertirse en la mujer más rápida de la Tierra, un sueño que había estado persiguiendo desde 2012. Combs era una de las raras soñadoras con el valor de convertir esas posibilidades en realidad, y dejó esta tierra conduciendo más rápido que cualquier otra mujer en la historia.
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you 😉 . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
Rodeada por su familia y amigos en el momento de su fallecimiento, Jessi vivió sin miedo y su legado sigue vivo en las innumerables vidas que tocó.
Jessi es conocida por su trabajo como presentadora en series de televisión que incluyen "All Girls Garage", "Overhaulin", Extreme 4×4 y "The List" de Autoblog.
Una fundación se está creando para continuar sus esfuerzos para empoderar a las mujeres y las jóvenes para que sigan sus sueños.