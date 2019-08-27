Meghan Markle está invitada a la boda de la exnovia del príncipe Harry
La duquesa no se lleva bien con las exparejas de su esposo
El príncipe Harry definitivamente irá a la boda de su expareja Cressida Bonas, quien anunció su compromiso con Harry Wentworth Stanley a principios de esta semana.
El comentarista real Adam Helliker, dijo que el duque de Sussex, de 34 años, siempre ha estado en buenos términos con su ex pareja, de 30 años.
En declaraciones a Fabulous Digital del portal The Sun, Adam dijo sobre las próximas nupcias: “Sí, Harry definitivamente irá, ya que se ha mantenido en términos muy amigables con Cressida, quien nunca ha dicho una palabra en público sobre su relación con el príncipe”.
“Harry también es muy amigable con la madre del novio, Clare Milford Haven”.
¿La duquesa Meghan Markle asistirá a la boda de la ex de su esposo?
Cressida fue presentada al príncipe Harry por la princesa Eugenia en 2012, y salieron durante dos años antes de separarse en 2014, ya que se pensaba que estaba abrumada por estar en el centro de atención real.
A pesar de la separación, los dos se han mantenido en buenos términos, y Cressida asistió al matrimonio del príncipe con Meghan Markle en 2018.
Si bien se espera que el Príncipe Harry vaya a la boda, que se pronostica que tendrá lugar el próximo año, también se cree que Meghan Markle está en la lista de invitados.
Una fuente real agregó a Fabulous Digital: “Las invitaciones aún no se han enviado, pero me han dicho que Harry y Meghan serán invitados. Harry y Cressie están en buenos términos, Meghan la conoce y se espera que asistan”.
Añadió: “Se sabe que Meghan se siente menos cómoda con las exnovias de Harry, particularmente con Chelsy Davy, quien fue el primer amor del príncipe y con quien salió, de vez en cuando, durante siete años. Fue Meghan quien se aseguró de que Chelsy no fuera incluida en la lista para la fiesta de la noche después de su boda”.