La hermosa historia de amor de Dwayne Johnson y Lauren Hashian que nadie conocía
Son una hermosa pareja.
El actor Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como La Roca, sorprendió a sus fans este lunes al revelar que se había casado con su novia y madre de sus dos hijas, Lauren Hashian.
En las imágenes que compartió la famosa estrella en sus redes se ve más que feliz, y detalló que la boda ocurrió este domingo 18 de agosto en Hawai.
El actor tiene dos hijas con la cantante, Jasmine, de tres años, y Tiana, de 15 meses, y tras 12 años de relación, decidieron dar el siguiente paso y llevar su amor hacia el altar.
Pero, aunque no muchos la conocen, los recién casados tienen una hermosa historia de amor, digna de contar, que sin duda nos hace creer en el amor.
Y es que se conocieron en el rodaje de la película The Game Plan(Entrenando a papá), en 2007 y fue amor a primera vista.
El actor aun estaba casado con Dany García, la madre de su primera hija Simone, pero su matrimonio no estaba muy bien, por lo que se divorciaron, y ese mismo año, comenzó su relación con Lauren Hashian.
Was so proud and excited to watch Jumanji with my man and congratulations to everybody who was a part of it because the movie is SO good!!! Felt so good to sit in the theater and laugh out loud @therock @kevinhart4real @jackblack @karengillanofficial @danygarciaco @hhgarcia41 and even shed a tear at the end. Congratulations all!!.. saw a few men tear up around me but I promised I won’t name names lol 😉 Thank you for a night of magic @therock ❤️ and for palming our belly! 💖✨✨✨#Jumanji
Desde ese entonces hasta ahora, su amor se ha fortalecido más que nunca, y no queda dudas que ambos están muy enamorados.
#MOANA was absolutely magical – the animation was so real at times it looked tangible, the storyline was so incredibly touching and the MUSIC was unforgettable! They captured and embraced the spirit of the Polynesian culture, islands, music, and people and truly honored their beauty in this film. It's a culture that is so close to my own heart and a big part of my life. We will be so proud when Jasmine watches this one day! Went through an entire pack of tissues 😂 ❤️ The actors, filmmakers and everyone who worked on this movie poured their hearts into it and it shows 💙 Congrats!! @therock @auliicravalho #LinManuelMiranda @disneysmoana 💙 And thank you to the dream team "village" who helped me prepare & @mercglow for hiding the circles under my eyes and helping me look awake and non sleep deprived 😂😍👶🏽💤💜