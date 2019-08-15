Meghan Markle tiene una joya secreta y refleja su ternura por los animales
La duquesa de Sussex usa una pulsera de imitación de pelo de elefante.
La actual duquesa de Sussex y esposa del príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle, es amante a las joyas y los accesorios que la hacen lucen radiante. Pero, hay una joya en particular que siempre ha pasado desapercibida por los medios y paparazzi. La misma tiene un gran significado en su vida y refleja su lado más tierno y humano por los animales.
El descubrimiento surgió tras la celebración del Día del Elefante, el pasado 12 de agosto, cuando los duques de Sussex, el príncipe Harry y Meghan, compartieron en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, una serie de fotografías que documentaron su viaje a Botswana, en 2017.
🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant…ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘 Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB – Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . 📸 by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB
“Hace dos años, en el Día Mundial del Elefante, el duque y la duquesa de Sussex se unieron al Dr. Chase para ayudar en este esfuerzo de conservación. A continuación, algunas palabras de Mike y su compañera Kelly en EWB”, dice la publicación en la cuenta oficial de los duques.
En una de las fotos se puede ver la mano de Meghan, quien aparece usando una pulsera de imitación de pelo de elefante, un accesorio muy popular en África, y que al parecer atrae la buena suerte, la prosperidad y la serenidad.
Los expertos en la realeza que esta prenda es un regalo de alguien muy especial, lo que lleva a suponer que el príncipe Harry se la obsequio en esas vacaciones.
La confección de la pulsera también tiene un gran significado, y es que, dependiendo del número de nudos que tenga, serán las bendiciones que se busquen a la persona que la posea, como: la salud, la prosperidad, el éxito.
En casos como el de Meghan, el pelo de elefante es sustituido por otros materiales como la plata u otras fibras, ya que esta práctica es totalmente perjudicial para estos animales que están en peligro de extinción.
