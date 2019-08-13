Kate Middleton y William evitan a Meghan Markle y Harry durante sus vacaciones de verano
Unas declaraciones del Duque de Sussex desató la furia de su hermano mayor
La tradicional estancia en Balmoral está marcada por la pelea entre los príncipes William y Harry. Reportes de la prensa inglesa afirman que Kate Middleton y su esposo evitan a Meghan Markle y a su marido por las notables diferencias entre ambos.
Según el experto real, Robert Jobson, la pelea entre los hijos de Diana de Gales y el príncipe Carlos está a tope. La distancia entre ambos es evidente en actos oficiales, pero ahora este conflicto se trasladó a las ansiadas vacaciones de verano.
Viaje retrasado
Hace poco vimos a Kate Middleton presumiendo de sus tonificadas piernas en una competencia de regata. Acompañada de sus hijos y esposo, la duquesa de Cambridge se mostró feliz y relajada. Sin embargo, según Jobson, parece que ella y William decidieron retrasar su viaje a Balmoral para no encontrarse con Harry y Meghan.
“Se entiende que William y su esposa Kate pueden retrasar su viaje hasta que Harry y Meghan hayan regresado a Windsor”, declaró el experto al Daily Mail.
Algo que decepcionará a la reina Isabel II, quien estaba ansiosa por contar con toda su familia en su casa de campo.
Vogue y los hijos, las razones
Según Daily Mail, unas declaraciones recientes del príncipe Harry habrían molestado a William y su esposa. El duque de Sussex reconoció que planea tener solo dos hijos como “máximo en un intento por salvar el planeta”. Y claro los duques de Cambridge tienen tres pequeños: George, Charlotte y Louis.
Por otra pare, la colaboración de Meghan Markle como co-editora de British Vogue sería otro motivo. La exactriz se negó a salir en la portada de la famosa revista por considerarlo “jactancioso”; sin recordar que su cuñada fue la estrella de la edición 100 de la versión británica de Vogue.
