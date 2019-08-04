El profundo trauma del príncipe Harry provocado por su padre el príncipe Carlos que no lo deja vivir en paz
Ha cargado con un trauma toda su vida.
El príncipe Harry tiene 34 años y desde que nació siempre fue uno de los focos de atención de la prensa. ¿Por qué? Solo por ser un integrante de la realeza, ser hijo del príncipe Carlos y la princesa Diana.
De la familia real británica siempre ha sido el más espontáneo, el que siempre busca el contacto con la gente y también el más rebelde en su época adolescente. Pero todo ha sido por su afán de sentirse una persona normal, como cualquier otra.
El trauma del príncipe Harry que no lo ha dejado vivir en paz
Su padre el príncipe Carlos siempre ha luchado incansablemente para recordarle quién es y qué representa, confesó el duque de Sussex según lo reseñado por Express, lo que quizás ha supuesto un trauma con el que ha cargado toda su vida.
En una entrevista resurgida a ITV, el entonces tercero en la línea al trono dijo: “No soy normal. Por mucho que quisiera ser normal, no soy normal y mi padre me lo recuerda todo el tiempo”.
En la entrevista, el Príncipe Harry afirma que él y su hermano, el Príncipe William, enfrentan dificultades aún más duras que sus predecesores, debido a la gran atención de los medios y al escrutinio público centrado en ellos. Continuó: “William y yo no podemos ser normales, pero crecimos en el año 2000. Somos parte de la Familia Real , pero hemos crecido rodeados de todos nuestros amigos, es completamente diferente a lo que han sido otras generaciones”.
“Lo intenté, ambos intentamos ser lo más normales posible. Creo que los medios de comunicación británicos y todo tipo de medios tratan de centrarse en el hecho de que soy un playboy, soy un príncipe de la fiesta, todo ese tipo de cosas, que no soy”, explicó.
“Soy un adolescente que sale y se divierte y no importa a qué hora salga de un club, van a escribir que eran las cuatro de la mañana, no hay nada que pueda hacer al respecto”, agregó en ese entonces.
Según Duncan Larcombe, autor de Prince Harry: The Inside Story, las palabras del duque “se leen como un manifiesto para su vida futura”.
El príncipe Harry trató de seguir una vida "normal" durante sus 20 años, y esperaba que una carrera militar podría ayudar a disminuir el escrutinio público y la atención de los medios sobre él.
Unos meses después de su graduación en Sandhurst, el Príncipe Harry trabajó más duro que nunca para ser enviado a Irak y luchar en la línea del frente en la guerra en curso junto a las tropas estadounidenses.
Pero, a pesar de haber recibido inicialmente el visto bueno del Ministerio de Defensa, más tarde le dijeron que su participación probablemente pondría aún más en peligro a sus compañeros soldados.
Esto, según el Sr. Larcombe, hizo añicos los sueños de Harry y marcó uno de sus “puntos más bajos” en la vida, donde se dio cuenta de que nunca podría ser tan normal como quería.