‘Te amo, ahora muere’, el documental que promete ser el más escalofriante
Narra la historia de la joven que incentivó el suicidio de su novio en 2014
Te amo, ahora muere
La historia de Michelle Carter y Conrad Roy dio la vuelta al mundo entero. Ellos tuvieron una historia de amor en el 2012 que duró por dos años. Todo terminó cuando ella incitó a su pareja a suicidarse.
Conrado murió en el 2014, y cuando los padres descubrieron los mensajes decidieron tomar acción legal. Él tenía tan solo 18 años, y ella 17 cuando esto sucedió.
El caso fue muy seguido por la prensa y Michelle fue acusada de homicio involuntario. Fue declarada culpable aunque la joven ni siquiera estuvo presente cuando Roy se quitó la vida.
Esto, por supuesto, suscitó muchas preguntas por parte de los seguidores del caso. ¿Es posible inducir el suicidio de alguien? El documental contestará dichas interrogantes, y mostrará un panorama más amplio de la historia.
Desde el juicio, los dos años de relación en mensajes, y la presión que el joven tenía de su pareja. Ellos solamente se vieron en cinco ocasiones por la distancia, pero hablaban a todas horas.
Never is my wildest dreams would I imagine I would have 2 films that come out on @hbo in the span of one year. My/our work might look prolific out the outside but #ILoveYouNowDie was years in the making. Mostly it was @braidsbraided and @bryansarkinen and I on interstate 95 headed to Massachusetts. It’s lugging lights and c-stands and wondering if you we packed the hard drive (which we rarely did.) it was about Michelle and Conrad feeling real to us, their story and their pain. As I head into the hoopla Of #sxsw I can’t imagine what my dad would say about how far I have come since that young kid with red and dyed hair at University of Wisconsin, asking my TA to include more documentaries in the syllabus. I remember the pain of making this film but also the great joy that comes with having one of the greatest jobs in the world where you document real humans, carefully. #michellecarter #truecrime #documentary * Film by @hbodocs Out Summer 2019 Produced by @a_rossi Senior Producer: @sarabdocs Executive Producer: @thesheilanevins Score: @ihultquist Co-producer: Alison Byrne # Editor: Andrew Coffman Post by the incredible @final_frame_post, heralded by @ktblu86 Open credits and GFX: @bgstr
HBO se ha distinguido por sus documentales impactantes, y que siguen historias escalofriantes, pero reales. Tal como fue el caso de estos jóvenes que provocaron la indignación del mundo entero.
