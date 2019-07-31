Meghan Markle lanzará una línea de ropa para ayudar a mujeres trabajadoras
La Duquesa de Sussex trabajará en colaboración con varias firmas.
Un nuevo anuncio de la casa real demuestra que Meghan Markle está más activa que nunca. La Duquesa de Sussex lanzará su propia línea de ropa para ayudar a mujeres británicas trabajadoras. Lo hará en conjunto con las firmas Mischa Nonoo y Jigsaw y las tiendas John Lewis y Marks & Spencer.
Todos los ingresos obtenidos por las ventas serán destinados a la organización Smart Works, que ayuda a mujeres en riesgo de exclusión a encontrar su primer trabajo. Meghan Markle es la patrocinadora de esta fundación desde inicios de 2019.
Anuncio oficial
La información fue difundida por la cuenta Instagram de los Duques de Sussex, donde Meghan aparece reunida con los involucrados en el proyecto. La idea surgió luego de que la esposa del príncipe Harry notará que las piezas de ropas donadas a Smart Works no se ajustaban a las necesidades de sus protegidas.
Es por ello, que lanzarán la colección este otoño, “para ayudar a equipar a las mujeres de Smart Works con los elementos esenciales de ropa de trabajo”. Su objetivo, es que se sientan “seguras e inspiradas” durante su primera entrevista.
Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal
Marcando pauta
Este anuncio se une a la colaboración de Meghan Markle con Vogue, para su edición de septiembre. La ex actriz siempre ha estado vinculada al mundo de la moda, pero además ahora es una vocera poderosa para las causas que apoya.
En el nuevo número de la revista, Markle escogió a 15 mujeres que considera son agentes de cambios. Entre ellas está la actriz mexicana Salma Hayek, quien desde hace años lucha por reivindicar los derechos de la mujer.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” – The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange