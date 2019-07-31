Harry confesó cuántos hijos quiere tener con Meghan Markle
El príncipe Harry reveló que máximo quiere tener dos niños más.
El príncipe Harry de Inglaterra ya reveló la cantidad de hijos que quiere tener en su vida. Dijo con una gran sonrisa que él y su esposa Meghan Markle, actual duquesa de Sussex, no tendrán más de dos hijos debido a su preocupación por el medio ambiente.
En una entrevista con la primatóloga Jane Goodall para la edición británica de Vogue, el príncipe Harry aseguró que haberse convertido en padre le había cambiado la “perspectiva” de su existencia.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
“Lo veo diferente ahora, sin duda. Pero siempre quise tratar de asegurarme de eso, incluso antes de tener un hijo y con la esperanza de tener hijos”, expresó.
Al ser consultado sobre cuántos hijos quería tener sin titubeos respondió: “Dos, máximo”.
El príncipe dijo que la destrucción del medio ambiente era “aterradora”. “Ya estamos viviendo en ella”, señaló. “Somos la rana en el agua y ya la pusieron a hervir”.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Harry y Meghan ya tienen su primer hizo al que bautizaron como Archie. Recientemente, se conoció que la pareja tiene entre planes adoptar un segundo niño que sería de origen africano.
La pareja no ha confirmado la noticia, pero se conoció que los duques de Sussex quieren cumplir uno de los sueños de la princesa Diana de Gales, quien tenía ese deseo luego de separarse del príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra, pero ella falleció en un misterioso accidente de tránsito.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry habrían entregado una lista de reglas de privacidad a sus vecinos
Los duques de Sussex son estrictos en cuanto a su privacidad