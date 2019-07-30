Esta fue la revelación que le hizo Michelle Obama a Meghan en su trabajo como editora
La actual esposa de Barack Obama realizó una serie de confesiones sobre su matrimonio y la relación con sus hijas.
Meghan Markle, actual duquesa de Sussex, se estrena como editora de la famosa revista Vogue de Reino Unido y como invitada para el mes de septiembre. En su edición ella mantiene conversaciones sinceras con grandes mujeres del mundo. Uno de las más relevantes es la entrevista con la exprimera dama de Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama.
En su entrevista, la actual esposa de Barack Obama realizó una serie de confesiones sobre su matrimonio y la relación con sus hijas. ¿Quieres saber de que conversaron y qué confesó Michelle?, acá te lo revelamos.
View this post on Instagram
With #MothersDay just a couple days away, I find myself thinking a lot about the way my mother raised me. And even though our family was crammed into a tiny apartment, one of the greatest gifts she gave me was the freedom to explore and develop into my own person. For instance, even though we didn’t have much money, she and my dad cobbled enough money together to send me on a high-school trip to Paris, which opened up the world to me in so many ways. And now that I’m raising kids of my own, I wanted to pass that lesson on to my own girls. I’ve been so fortunate to be able to travel with Sasha and Malia all across the country and around the world—experiences my mother never would have dreamed of back when I was their age. But though the settings may be different, the message is the same, and it’s one I hope mothers everywhere pass on to their daughters—in seeking out new perspectives and reaching outside of our comfort zones, we can discover more about ourselves.
Lo más emotivo de la conversación fue como Michelle habló de su rol como madre y cómo la maternidad le cambió la vida. Allí confesó que “ser madre ha sido una masterclass en dejar pasar. No importa cuánto intentes, solo puedes controlar algunas cosas. Y vaya que yo lo he intentado, sobre todo al principio. Como madres, simplemente no queremos que nada ni que nadie lastime a nuestros bebés. Pero la vida tiene otros planes”, compartió.
También brindó consejos para las parejas que tienen hijos adolescentes. “A mis hijas (Malia y Sasha) les digo que no hagan las cosas solo porque crean que es algo que se supone debes hacer. Les digo que espero que sigan probando nuevas experiencias hasta que puedan encontrar lo que se siente bien”, dijo Michelle a la esposa del príncipe Harry.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
La nueva edición de Vogue estuvo dedicada a las mujeres que trabajan para cambiar el mundo, así que Meghan preguntó: ¿Cómo sería distinto el consejo si se lo dieras a un hijo, si lo tuvieras? a lo que Michelle respondió: “Sería exactamente el mismo”, aseguró, además, contó que su papá nunca hizo diferencia entre ella y su hermano mayor.
View this post on Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” – The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Meghan Markle trabajó durante siete meses en la preparación de este número. Elaboró una portada en cuadrícula donde aparecen 15 mujeres de varios ámbitos y razas que, con su labor o su experiencia personal, contribuyen a cambiar el mundo.
